Aldi opens in Powdersville; big NEXT news coming; VC firm opens HQ; million-dollar home sales

Business openings in the Powdersville area are a fairly regular occurrence, but new grocery stores always seem to come with extra buzz.
Aldi opens at 3340 Highway 153 on Thursday, adding a fourth grocer to the increasingly developed corridor. Walmart Supercenter, Bi-Lo and Ingles also have locations within a half-mile of the intersection of 153 and Highway 81.
The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Aldi specializes in its own private-label brands. While it does not have the range or selection of some other grocers, it does frequently have things that can't be found elsewhere at comparatively low prices. Aldi now has more than 2,000 stores in 37 states, according to the company release, with the intention of being the third-largest grocer in the U.S. by 2022.
The Powdersville location is Aldi's 16th in the Upstate, joining locations in Anderson (2), Boiling Springs, Easley, Greenville (4), Greer, Seneca (2), Simpsonville, Spartanburg (2) and Taylors.
On Monday, a handful of workers were cleaning and preparing the exterior. Large 'coming soon' signs were prominent along the road. The store has parking lot entrances from both Highway 153 and McNeely Road.
NEXT update
An economic development announcement is planned for Thursday at NEXT on Main, according to a release from the city of Greenville.
Officials from the city, Greenville County, NEXT, the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Furman University will be in attendance.
According to the release, the topics include a "significant investment in innovation and entrepreneurship, an update on the strategic direction for NEXT, Greenville’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, and new collaborations and partnerships."
NEXT, which primarily works with innovative entrepreneurs and startups, operates two facilities. NEXT on Main, located at 101 N. Main St., 3rd floor, opened in 2015. NEXT Innovation Center is located at 411 University Ridge and opened its doors in 2009, according to its website.
Information about the office space and facilities can be found here. To learn more about the idea behind NEXT, as well as programs available in support of entrepreneurs, check here.
Venture capital HQ
In related news, Cultivation Capital recently announced it was opening a new regional headquarters in NEXT on Main.
Founded in 2012, the company is an "early-stage venture capital firm investing in software technology, life sciences, and agriculture technology companies," according to a news release.
“We believe that the Southeast is the most logical part of the country for us to add focus and to grow. The startup community dynamics are similar to those in the Midwest markets where we have thrived,” said Cliff Holekamp, the company's co-founder and managing director. “In fact, I believe the opportunities are so significant, that I am going myself.”
The company cited the local startup community and proximity to Atlanta and Charlotte as reasons for selecting Greenville. It also credited NEXT, Hughes Development and the South Carolina Research Authority with recruiting the company to the Upstate.
Cultivation Capital's venture investments reached $400 million in 2019, according to the release.
The rundown
- Boeing's 787 Dreamliner deliveries have ground to a halt as the company checks for flaws. The issue was previously thought to affect only the sections manufactured in its North Charleston plant, but it has expanded its inspections to those portions made in Everett, Wash. The company is also asking its suppliers to check their work.
- Lockheed Martin Greenville picked up another long-term contract, this time 10 years worth of overflow maintenance depot work on F-16s for the U.S. Air Force.
- From The Post and Courier's David Wren: "Businesses with 50 or fewer employees are facing a greater number of coronavirus-related lawsuits than their larger counterparts, and while South Carolina has seen just a handful of legal challenges so far, national trends indicate the Palmetto State could experience more COVID-19 court filings in coming months."
- A recent study says South Carolina's technology industry is worth $89 billion. Hiring at tech firms in the state is trending ahead of overall employment rates.
Real estate spotlight
Two million-dollar home sales closed in the Greenville area in the past several days, according to multiple real estate listing sites.
- 11 Lanneau Drive, Greenville, 29605 sold for $1.25 million on Dec. 10. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 0.26 acres. The seller was represented by Leigh Irwin of the Spalding Group with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, C. Dan Joyner, Realtors. The buyer was represented by Susan Dodds of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, C. Dan Joyner, Realtors.
- 123 Jervey Road, Greenville, 29609 sold for $1.35 million on Dec. 14. 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, 14.4 acres. Both the seller and buyer were represented by Jacob Mann of Coldwell Banker Caine.
