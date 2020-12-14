Air Force awards $900 million contract to Lockheed Martin Greenville for depot work

The U.S. Air Force awarded a $900 million contract to Lockheed Martin Greenville to provide maintenance work at its Upstate facility.

According to a Air Force release, it would utilize docks spaces at the Greenville site to provide "depot level maintenance and modernization support" over the next decade. The infrastructure needed for the new contract is already in place, according to a Lockheed Martin spokesperson.

"We are honored to have been selected for the U.S. Air Force's F-16 depot overflow program," said Mike Fox, Lockheed Martin Greenville site director, in a Friday email release from U.S. Rep. William Timmons.

"This is a great win for our team, community and state."

Earlier this year, Lockheed Martin Greenville was awarded a $62 billion contract to continue building F-16s for foreign buyers for the next 10 years. F-16 manufacturing was moved from Texas in 2017 and restarted in South Carolina in 2019.

The latest contract makes the Greenville facility the first "U.S. based F-16 industry depot to support the government-owned depot facilities," according to the Air Force release. The primary F-16 depot is the Ogden Air Logistics Center at Hill Air Force base in Utah.

According to Timmons, whose district includes Lockheed Martin Greenville, the contract "is expected to place 15 F-16s at the site each year for substantial maintenance work, adding 50-80 jobs in support of this program."