After near crisis, Greenville Zoo finds solid footing as pandemic recedes

GREENVILLE — This time last year, the Greenville Zoo faced a dual crisis.

The spike in COVID-19 cases called into question its plan to reopen after losing its most lucrative spring months. At the same time it faced an impending inspection that, if failed, could have cost the zoo its popular lion exhibit.

But now the zoo appears to have found solid footing.

New animals. Surging attendance. Profitability.

In a June 28 report to the City Council, budget director Matt Efird said that the zoo is outperforming expectations.

"We anticipated we were sort of going to have the same type of year (as 2020)," Efird said, "but we are officially in operating profit status as of the end of May."

Last year, the zoo lost almost $1 million in revenue. This spring, as the city prepared its budget for the coming year that starts July 1, the zoo was forecast to bottom out again.

But the outlook improved with the rollout of vaccines and a few new arrivals.

In February the zoo announced the birth of a female Masai giraffe, named Providence, which was viewed virtually around the world via live webcam. For the first time, naming rights went to the highest bidder. The new giraffe, along with the birth of Amur Leopard cubs, "fueled excitement and enhanced the visitor experience," Bill Cooper, who was hired last fall as the zoo's director, told The Post and Courier June 29.

“Greenville residents and visitors are seeing the value of the zoo as they look for outdoor recreation opportunities after a year of being isolated," Cooper said. "Zoo attendance, the strongest revenue driver, is almost back to pre-COVID levels."

So far, the zoo is operating with $928,655 more in revenue than last year, Efird said. The vast majority, nearly $768,000, has come from gifts and admission, he said.

This past spring, attendance was 231,485 — less than than the 275,488 during the same period in 2019. Now, attendance is about 40,000 above the level of this time last year, in large part, Efird said, because capacity restrictions are still in place.

This time last year, the zoo was awaiting a new inspection for national accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which is necessary for the zoo to participate in breeding programs. The chief concern was that substandard housing could cause the zoo to lose its lions exhibit, a central attraction.

The cost to upgrade the lion enclosure was estimated at $2.7 million, which had increased $1 million from the year before. City Council members openly questioned the city's ownership of the zoo. But in September, the zoo passed accreditation with a scaled down lion enclosure that came in at just under $500,000 to build.