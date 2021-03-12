A traffic-choked Greenville suburb wants to stop sprawl but keep growing. It won't be easy.

GREENVILLE — Greenville County's most well-to-do suburb wants to make developers work a lot harder.

Logjammed traffic, loss of tree canopy and a general lack of cohesion have drained quality of life from Five Forks for at least half a decade. A committee of residents in the community east of Greenville drafted a 60 page area plan they hope spotlights the ills of growth without stopping it altogether. With support from County Council members, their vision of a community with sidewalks, trees, big lawns and reasonable commutes could even become law.

The effort by residents to make growth palatable could also stand as a blueprint for a county that is groaning under the weight of new arrivals. The population, which now stands at between 514,000 and 540,000, is projected to grow to 736,000 by 2040.

Greenville County posted the Five Forks plan online March 4 and a public hearing on the document could happen as soon as May 17, timed to gain approval before suburbanites leave town for the summer holidays. The public has until April 3 to submit comments.

The most sweeping proposal is an environmental protection overlay covering about a third of the nearly 11,000-acre Five Forks community that would, among other things, ban new structures within 150 feet of waterways and, within the overlay zone, require a 150-foot buffer between a road's right-of-way and subdivision lots. The cost to developers could be substantial, and one industry rep said they should have been at the table when the plan was drafted. But some residents say the area's attractions will keep buyers coming even if prices rise.

Darien Lewandowski, who has lived in Five Forks for six years, said word is out about the area's relatively low taxes compared to the rest of the country. Couple that with a beautiful landscape and good schools, and the formula is set for growth. Lewandowski's husband was in the military, and they could have settled down anywhere after he got out, she said.

"These developers know this, so they are throwing up these homes and not worrying so much about the infrastructure," Lewandowski said. "Five Forks is a beautiful place to live, but we need green space. There has to be somebody standing up for the little house next to 30 acres where they want to build 112 houses."

'Pastoral silence'

Five Forks is a classic bedroom community, top heavy with residential development. It is named for the confluence of five roads — Woodruff, Batesville, Five Forks, Scuffletown and Bennetts Bridge — within nearly 11,000 acres in southeastern Greenville County near the Spartanburg County line. The commercial corridor through its center, Woodruff Road, connects residents to cultural sites and more shopping in the city of Greenville.

Five Forks also includes three of the 10 most affluent census tracts in South Carolina.

The typical resident there, according to prevailing demographics, is white, married with a couple of kids, lives in a 2,600-square-foot home and has a household income north of $110,000 — about twice the average median income in Greenville County. In 2007, fewer than half of the 19,000 people living there had a college degree. Two-thirds of the roughly 29,000 people living there now hold a bachelor's or master's.

On a good traffic day, Five Forks is within a 10-minute drive of Whole Foods and Barnes and Noble near the seven-lane shopping district of Woodruff Road at Interstate 85. But a single fender-bender or a mistimed trip during rush hour can leave residents sitting in traffic three times as long.

"I know the traffic out there is pretty bad," said Michael Dey, government liaison for the Home Builders of Greenville.

Jackie DiCarro moved to Five Forks from Ohio with her husband about four years ago. During earlier visits with her daughter in the area, they stayed in downtown Greenville and didn't note any problems.

"Then you move here, and you realize the traffic is unbelievable," she said.

Congestion is tied to rooftops: Between 2007 and 2019, more than 2,500 new homes were built in the Five Forks area, according to county records, which in a place full of working parents and kids in schools means lots of car rides. Planners estimate this growth has put an extra 20,000 trips on Five Forks roads from within the community, not including commuters passing through on Woodruff Road, also known as S.C. Highway 146, and from a quickly growing Spartanburg County just east.

Less than 10 percent of the land in Five Forks is used for commercial purposes, and about 65 percent is residential. It is the remaining 25 percent of undeveloped land within Five Forks — more than 2,600 acres — that residents fear will draw more housing developers before they deal with the current congestion.

"I hope the land that is left, that it will be developed in a better way than it has been in the past," DiCarro said. "That they aren't raping the land. That they aren't taking down all the trees."

Cheryl Hurt has lived in Five Forks for nine years and said she picked the area because it was quiet. Today, ambulance and fire truck sirens frequently cut through what was once, she said, "pastoral silence."

"You could sit on our deck and hear nothing but birds," Hurt said. "Then within five years it sounds like Los Angeles. They are responding to the mess on Woodruff Road."

The pressure for growth isn't about to let up. By 2040, according to the Greenville County Comprehensive Plan, the county is projected to add 86,000 jobs and house another 222,000 residents.

Those people have to live somewhere, said Dey.

"We crow about creating all these jobs. When you create a manufacturing job somewhere, you've created demand for a house," Dey said. "Now you have a rooftop and people who need other things: a grocery store, a bank, a dry cleaner, a soccer field, TopGolf."

Dey agreed there are ways to solve growth problems and accommodate future development. But, he said, sometimes solutions effectively stop development.

"I hope that's not the intent," Dey said.

Recommendation to regulation

To be clear, the Five Forks Area Plan itself does not hold the force of law, according to a county spokesman. But residents hope it will lay the groundwork for follow-up ordinances that will.

The nearby Scuffletown community has remained largely rural under the protection of a conservation district, codified in the county's zoning ordinance. More recently, a group of citizens in the Taylors community helped push through an overlay district that aims to concentrate growth along Main Street while discouraging dense housing on the periphery of that community.

"I don't know what happens behind the scenes with the powers that be who make decisions," DiCarro said. "But the proof is in what happens."

DiCarro is among a core group of about a half-dozen neighbors who have worked with Greenville County planning staff, they said, for the better part of three years to come up with the area plan for Five Forks. It includes suggestions on shaded sidewalks, increased right-of-way for future growth, driveways between businesses and the preservation of hundreds of acres of as-yet rural land.

DiCarro, Lewandowski and Hurt — along with community members Jonelle Phillips, Stacy Kuper and Barbara Brown — said the plan's beginnings trace back to a March 2018 town hall meeting at Bell's Crossing Elementary School. About 200 people were there, they recalled, all complaining about sprawl, and traffic, and clear-cutting, and out-of-town developers. County Council members, planners, state and local road officials, and developers were there, too, along with multiple local media outlets.

At the meeting, Lewandowski asked about an enormous retention pond that the developers of Chastain Glen subdivision dug a few feet from the back property line of her Five Forks Plantation home.

"The grade was so deep and they had no plans for a fence," Lewandowski said. "I said, 'What happens if a ball went down there and my son drowns trying to get it?'"

The crowd erupted when a representative of the development suggested anyone venturing over to the pond would be trespassing. A fence surrounds the retention pond now.

"When I listened to that," DiCarro said of the meeting, "I said, 'Well, instead of me complaining, is there something we can do?'"

Out of that meeting, Five Forks residents briefly considered incorporating the area as a town, but it proved to not have enough of a commercial-industrial mix to make municipal services affordable, Kuper said. Taxes on homeowners would have been astronomically high.

By August 2018, Five Forks residents had formed a 25-member advisory committee to draft an area plan, crafting the vision that must precede ordinances to enforce it.

In the nearly three years since, the County Council and the county's planning commission, which gives a first review to proposed developments, have occasionally rejected projects over density concerns and compatibility with neighboring parcels, but it has landed them in a handful of lawsuits. Meanwhile, the council one year ago approved a comprehensive plan for future growth and is in the midst of a multi-year revision to its zoning and land-use regulations.

Bogged down badly because of the coronavirus lockdowns and the 2020 election cycle, and facing a rush of new development amid spiking real-estate demand, the time seemed more than ripe, Kuper said, to get the Five Forks plan out.

Still, none of its authors expect the plan to pass unchanged. It's already been revised at least seven times, Brown said, and the committee wants feedback.

"We need to go door-to-door and talk to our neighbors who are working full-time and are struggling with the traffic, and get them to take out time to listen to what we say," Hurt said. "We still can't call a big meeting at the library."

Dey said they could expect a response from home builders. Greenville-area developers are generally opposed to area plans, Dey said, because they are often put together outside the public eye and without real estate industry input. He saw the Five Forks plan for the first time in early March. Simpsonville, Fountain Inn, Spartanburg County and representatives from the ballooning industrial area along Highway 101 near Woodruff also might have thoughts, he said. "Thousands" of platted lots are in various phases of development in Woodruff, he said.

"It needs to be more inclusive," Dey said of the plan. "It still needs to bring all the players to the table who are going to comply with this."

The cost

The Five Forks Area Plan tackles sprawl on two levels: acknowledging the investment public agencies would need to make in roads, sidewalks, parks and sewer while also suggesting developers shoulder more costs up front. Infrastructure hasn't kept pace with growth, and the plan's authors repeatedly urge residents to lobby for more. Meanwhile, design standards decrease the amount of land developers have to work with while adding rules about trees and building materials, among other things.

The county refused to allow The Post and Courier to speak with planning staff for this story. After a reporter contacted the planning director, she was told by county spokesman Bob Mihalic that she could submit technical questions by email.

Every member of the Five Forks advisory committee The Post and Courier spoke with said they were not opposed to growth. Still, if the plan is successful, the cost of living could go up.

For instance, the plan acknowledges the lack of parks in Five Forks but concludes that the Greenville County Parks, Recreation and Tourism department doesn't have the money to invest in anything new. "Investigate private methods for funding the community's recreation goals," the plan said, including a special purpose tax for that purpose.

As for traffic snarls, the plan notes Five Forks is full of sidewalks to nowhere, bottlenecked neighborhoods whose residents can barely get out by car let alone foot, and excessive curb cuts. Extending sidewalks, installing turn lanes at key intersections and building a median on Woodruff Road to block dangerous left turns are expensive changes.

"What's already here is hard to fix," DiCarro said.

Developers might lose interest if building in the area proves too expensive. A real-estate coalition in North Carolina recently criticized a proposed overlay in a Charlotte suburb saying it would "dramatically" add "cost and regulation that may reduce the economic value" of land.

From DiCarro's point of view, however, having uniform regulations that apply to all builders will keep existing residents content while enabling developers to make money — maybe not as much as they would without regulation but enough to make a profit. The good schools, big houses, large lots and educated neighbors continue to make Five Forks an attractive pick, especially if the layout improves, she and other committee members said.

"People will keep building and people will buy," DiCarro said.

County Councilman Butch Kirven represents most of the Five Forks area and said he expects there will be strong community support for the area plan.

"I know there's been a lot of back and forth between the community and the staff," Kirven said. "The staff's position is that it isn't going to put anything in (the plan) that's a definite no-go."

Below is a brief summary of the details included in the Five Forks Area Plan.

Commercial design

The plan's wording is unclear, but these standards for new construction would likely apply in three proposed overlay districts at major intersections (S.C. 14 and Batesville Road near Hans and Franz Biergarten; the Woodruff Road corridor from Lowe's Foods to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic; and the roundabout at Woodruff and Lee Vaughn roads):

No parking in front of the building

A tree for every 10 parking spaces and more trees near the road

Natural or natural-looking building materials

Low lighting

No signs larger than eight feet tall and 40 feet wide

10 percent of the lot set aside as undeveloped

Limits on curb cuts to one every 400 feet

Connecting drives between non-residential structures

Environmental protection

The strictest proposed regulations appear to be within the proposed Five Forks Environmental Preservation Overlay, an area that covers roughly a third of Five Forks along its major creeks (Peters and Gilder) and the Enoree River. With a heavy reference to the Scuffletown Preservation Overlay, the environmental overlay in Five Forks calls for:

Light pollution restrictions on all new construction, including low-light zones and energy-efficient, low-glare fixtures

A 150-foot distance ("setback") from the banks of waterways to any buildings

Preservation of healthy trees over 12 inches in diameter

A 150-foot bushy buffer between a road's right-of-way and any lot in a major subdivision

Residential controls

Finally, the area plan also pitches an overlay district across all of Five Forks for residential design. The plan's authors do not itemize these standards, but the document, which lists the community's "goals," hints at what might come.

Goals include: