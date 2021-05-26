A mixed jobs report is generally positive for Greenville: Upstate business notes

GREENVILLE — South Carolina's latest employment numbers came out May 21 and, though mixed, could explain all the "help wanted" signs in the Greenville area.

In a monthly survey of households, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce found that the number of South Carolinians working is now 2,263,256. This is 4,186 fewer than the previous month's survey but significantly better than the number a year ago at the beginning of the pandemic. In April 2020, working South Carolinians numbered just 2,086,262. The percentage of workers who are seeking but cannot find jobs fell to 5.0 percent in April, down from 5.1 percent in March.

Looked at by region, seasonally adjusted employment showed the biggest declines in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan statistical area. The greater Greenville area lost 3,200 workers between March and April. The Myrtle Beach area lost 1,000 workers. Every other region in the state of South Carolina gained workers.

Still, the unemployment rate in the greater Greenville MSA was lowest in the state at 3.9 percent. It was 4.3 in March.

Bottom line: Fewer people are working but fewer people are looking for work, too.

Eatery opens at Hartness

Village Kitchen, a new restaurant at the Hartness community along Highway 14, will open to the public on May 27.

The fast-casual eatery is the first food option located within the 444-acre planned urban village. The development is still under significant construction, including additional homes and a luxury hotel.

The dining area is open and bright. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. All food is ordered at the counter and is available to go and brought to the table. The menu centers around flatbreads cooked in the central stone hearth, as well as familiar options with a kick – the chicken and house-made cornmeal waffles with hot honey drizzle, for example. The bar menu includes beer, wine, canned cocktails and juices.

Ultimately the restaurant will source some of its ingredients from planned farm plots at Hartness and many are already locally-sourced. The kitchen is led by executive chef Tanner Marino.

Village Kitchen will be open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is a breakfast menu served until 11 a.m. in addition to an all-day menu.

On the move

The agency charged with promoting tourism in Greenville County, VisitGreenvilleSC, announced the selection of its new president. Reporter Eric Connor wrote for The Post and Courier that Sheryl Lang will start her new job on June 2.

She replaces Chris Stone, the longtime tourism chief who stepped down at the end of December.

Quick hits

Lake Homes Realty, a multistate brokerage firm, has released its latest lake real-estate market report, which includes data from 33 homes (including South Carolina). The report found lake real estate increased $6 billion since the firm's spring report. The market is hot right now, the report's authors wrote, but the three- to seven-year outlook is less certain. Long story short: now is a good time to sell but only buy if you plan to stay put for at least five to 10 years. The pandemic created three new types of home buyers, the report found: those not wanting to wait to buy their dream home; those looking for a remote second-home location from which to live and work; and those selling their urban/suburban homes for good to live and work in a remote location. Finally, South Carolina's $1.4 billion lake real-estate market is led by Lake Wylie (valued at $572 million) up near Charlotte, but Keowee ($236 million) and Hartwell ($177 million) are right behind. Keowee also takes the crown for most expensive home listings at an average of $1.1 million.

Online travel site "Big 7 Travel" has released a list of the top 25 rooftop bars in the United States, and a Greenville staple made the list. Coming in at No. 18 was UP on the Roof at 250 Riverplace in Greenville, earning the spot for its panoramic views of the Reedy River, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the downtown Greenville skyline. The bar has special events planned on June 19-20 for Father's Day and on Tuesday nights in June to mark Pride Month.

The rundown

Here are some of the bigger Post and Courier business headlines from across the state over the past week.

Started in SC, Duke Energy’s ‘empire’ comes under siege. Business Editor John McDermott brought us this analysis of the possible deal to break up Duke Energy.

Carolina Panthers training camp will return to Spartanburg's Wofford College after a pause in 2020 due to COVID-19.

A former Westinghouse official is pleading guilty in the multi-year criminal investigation of South Carolina’s $9 billion nuclear fiasco.

Straight from the release

An Atlanta-based national boutique recruiting service called ExecuSource has moved into offices at the Endeavor coworking space in the ONE tower on Main Street in downtown Greenville, according to a release from Endeavor on May 25.

ExecuSource, founded in Atlanta in 1998, specializes in recruiting talent in finance, accounting, IT, HR, sales, marketing and manufacturing operations for corporate clients on a permanent, temporary or temp-to-hire basis. Its Greenville office is one of the company’s six locations, in addition to Denver, Dallas, Miami and two locations in Atlanta, where the firm is headquartered.

The ExecuSource team includes vice president and search consultant Mike Wofford; recruiting and talent consultants Kevin Jenko, Lakyn Stratton, Dane Barrick and Justin Durham; and director of business development Ashley Brown.

7-figure home sales

Sales of luxury homes in the Upstate were brisk this past week with 10 surpassing the $1 million mark. This list covers all home sales since May 18 in Anderson, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg and Greenville counties. They include a seven-bedroom property near downtown Greenville and a horse farm in Travelers Rest, and six of the 10 were on Lake Keowee in Oconee and Pickens counties.

