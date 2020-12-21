791-acre transfer triples size of Stumphouse Mountain Heritage Preserve in Oconee County

The Nature Conservancy transferred 791 acres in Oconee County to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources earlier this month, nearly tripling the size of Stumphouse Mountain Heritage Preserve.

The preserve connects to the east side of Walhalla's Stumphouse Park. The original 442-acre property was brought under DNR control in 2007 after a public push to protect the area from a planned development, according to the DNR website. The new addition is to the east and is already enrolled in the state's Wildlife Management Area program.

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) purchased the property for $2 million in July and officially transferred it to the state on Dec. 10.

"This year has shown us the importance of having local natural areas to get outside with our families," said Dale Threatt-Taylor, executive director of TNC in South Carolina, according to a DNR news release. "It feels particularly good to announce this win for the people and nature when these resources are in such high demand."

The area is referred to as Turnip Top, the name of the 1,600-foot mountain on the property. Located just a few miles north of Walhalla and south of Oconee State Park, it is most easily accessed via Stumphouse Park, just off Highway 28 on Stumphouse Tunnel Road.

The site is considered desirable for conservation due to its proximity to other preserved areas, headwaters that flow into Lake Keowee and wildlife habitat.

"The effort to protect Turnip Top came together due to the longtime stewardship of the Brown-George family, who preserved this piece of the southern Blue Ridge," said TNC Upstate Conservation Director Kristen Austin in the release. "The care they took of this land will enable future generations to also enjoy this special place."

The Nature Conservancy is an international nonprofit dedicated to preserving land and water resources worldwide. It has operating in South Carolina since 1969.