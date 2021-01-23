76-home subdivision planned along Mauldin's Greenbriar Drive, near I-385/185 interchange

A developer has proposed a subdivision with 76 single-family homes between Mauldin's Greenbriar Drive and Log Shoals Road, according to filings submitted to the Greenville County Subdivision Advisory Committee earlier this month.

The development would be called Alston Chase and built on a roughly 22-acre tract.

Doug Hunt of Simpsonville's RP&L LLC is the developer and BlueWater Civil Design in Greenville is the engineering company. The plan would entail the construction of three new roads within the development, with three cul-de-sacs. One road would connect with Greenbriar Drive and the other to Log Shoals Road.

The proposed site of the development sits near the intersection of Interstates 385 and 185 and is close to Greenbriar Elementary School. In comments filed with the GCSAC, the state Department of Transportation said it would not require a traffic impact study at this point.

The 22 acres are currently split into six separate properties that are undeveloped, with the exception of a single house on Log Shoals Road.