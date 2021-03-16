700 new jobs possible as Greenville County considers tax breaks for unnamed projects

Greenville County Council is negotiating with two different companies on projects that would bring new jobs and millions in new investment to the county.

The county is offering incentives to induce the companies to locate or expand and will consider agreements with each for tax breaks in exchange for investment. As is the county's usual practice, the unannounced projects have code names.

Project Orca is an existing manufacturer in the county that plans to expand, bringing 700 new full-time jobs to the county within five years and investing at least $26.48 million in its project, according to an inducement resolution County Council will consider March 16.

The council is also expected to vote on the second of three readings March 16 to allow a second company to pay a set fee in lieu of taxes in exchange for locating in the county.

That company, codenamed Project Mila, plans to invest $33 million in a new facility in the county, according to a draft of the agreement with the county. It would be required to invest at least $10 million to meet the agreement’s terms over the next five years.

No new jobs are required under the current terms of the agreement. The company anticipates the first phase of its project will begin before the end of 2021.

According to a site plan submitted with the project, the company plans to locate along Perimeter Road at its intersection with Kitty Hawk Road just south of the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center, formerly the Donaldson Center.

The company’s site would include 116 acres behind Take Heart Church and Robert E. Cashion Elementary School on Fork Shoals Road. A future expansion could include frontage onto Fork Shoals Road next to the school, according to the site plan.

The company plans to build a 225,000 square foot building with 188 parking spaces and 36 trailer spaces. There are plans to add two slightly larger buildings in the future, one with 36 trailer spaces and the second with 76 trailer spaces.

The name of the company would be revealed prior to a third reading by County Council.