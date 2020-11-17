56-home rural development rejected in 2018 tries again, testing Greenville's zoning rules

An engineer-developer team is pitching a 56-home subdivision in rural Greenville County this week, nearly identical to one twice rejected two years ago amid a tighter regulatory environment in Greenville County.

The project, called Double Springs Farm, is on 58 acres at the corner of Pine Log Ford Road and State Highway 290, also known as Locust Hill Road, about three miles east of Travelers Rest. The site, which is not zoned, needs approval at the Greenville County Planning Commission's Wednesday afternoon meeting to move forward.

Developer Pete Kellos of Charleston-based Hunter Quinn Homes submitted a written statement to The Post and Courier, saying his company was proud to bring "high-quality homes" that would increase property values to the growing area.

"Our Double Springs Farm project will be low density, non-mass graded and will appeal to the homeowner wanting a large lot while being in close proximity to Travelers Rest, Furman and the Wade Hampton Boulevard corridor," he wrote. "Our vision for the project is to maintain as much of the current charm and character of the property as possible."

The proposed subdivision is strikingly similar to Echo Valley, a project that planning commissioners rejected in August and again in November of 2018. At the time, planning commissioners were emboldened by a new regulation that empowered them to reject subdivisions if they were substantially more dense or out of character with neighboring properties, even in unzoned parts of the county.

But in recent months, amid multiple lawsuits over rejected projects, commissioners have been advised by county legal staff not to use density as a reason to deny. Lot sizes in Double Springs Farm would average about three-quarters of an acre. The project is bordered by a 43-acre farm and large-lot homes whose properties average 3.5 acres.

The project's neighbors say the same set of rules should apply to Double Springs Farm as Echo Valley two years ago and that their quality of life is still at stake.

Whether the nine-member planning commission, which has five new members since 2018, agrees is unclear.

Neighbor response

The Post and Courier met with seven of the neighbors this week and learned they have gathered 76 signatures on a petition opposing the project. They cited concerns over traffic and potential environmental damage, as well as trespassing and the impact it could have on local schools.

Both Echo Valley and Double Springs Farm were engineered by Blue Water Civil Design. The lots are laid out the same way in both proposals, but some of the lot sizes are modified by a couple hundred square feet in the newer one.

Lisa Hallo, land policy director for Upstate Forever, said the planning commission's decision on Wednesday will provide both developers and their critics a clear idea of where county planners stand on land development regulations that remain on the books in Greenville County. Specifically, it is Article 3.1 of the county's Land Development Regulations, added in spring 2018, that stipulates projects must be compatible with the infrastructure, environmental conditions and density of existing properties in an area. The planning commissioners cited 3.1 in their 2018 rejections of Echo Valley.

"The decision made regarding this development proposal will be very interesting as a very similar project in the exact spot was denied a couple years back based on a regulation that is still in place," Hallo said. "If this development is approved, it will bring into focus just how critical the need is for the county to clarify its land development regulations as soon as possible."

Greenville County is currently working on a Unified Development Code that planners have said will address inconsistencies and redundancies throughout the county's multiple planning ordinances and regulations.

John Cain, whose 36-acre farm is 1,200 feet from the proposed subdivision, said he thinks Double Springs Farm will fail regardless of density considerations because of the impact it would have on traffic and the environment. Pine Log Ford Road is not high on any county or state list of road improvements.

"I'm not against growth," Cain said. "Let's grow intelligently."

The subdivision will have a single entrance on Pine Log Ford Road. This road is a popular, curvy two-lane cut-through for motorists traveling from Greer to Travelers Rest, said Buck Jones, who owns 46 acres next door to the proposed subdivision. The road backs up at State Hwy 290 during rush hour, Jones said, and traffic is nonstop during the day. Sight lines are limited on the road snd its shoulders are crumbling.

"I don't know where all those cars are going," said Jones, who has lived on Pine Log Ford Road for 57 years.

"How can they build without the infrastructure in place?" Jones' son, Chuck, said.

Neighbors Blair Cain and Shane Berryhill recalled times they had been forced into the ditch when passing motorists failed to give them room. Cain said she has stopped jogging, and Berryhill said he's almost been hit three times trying to turn left. Jones has to cross Pine Log Ford Road to get his mail.

"I hold onto the mailbox and wait for them to go by," Jones said of the cars.

The additional homes will add more than 500 car trips a day to the road. A Post and Courier reporter stood at the corner of Pine Log Ford Road and 290 on Monday morning. Dump trucks from nearby Sandy Flat Quarry drove by every few minutes, swerving across the double-yellow line as they rounded a curve past Jones' property.

Cain said he and his neighbors have considered buying the 58 acres to place in a conservation easement. He and his wife alerted neighbors to the project after they noticed the "proposed subdivision" sign that went up about four weeks ago. They have also asked an attorney friend, Grant Gibson, to present their objections at Wednesday's online meeting. (The planning commission has not held a meeting in person for months due to coronavirus concerns.)

Neighbors Blair and Jonathan Hull said they worry that a dense subdivision will attract curious kids to their nearby bison farm. Cain and Jones said they have people wandering onto their properties almost daily with fishing poles.

"It's easier to ask for forgiveness than permission," Jonathan Hull said of trespassers.

In addition to traffic, Cain said he believes the 56 additional homes — all of which will be on septic systems — will pollute water downstream. Cain said he fears his fishing pond will become a catch basin for wastewater.

Buck Jones' son, Chuck, said all the creeks in that area flow above ground and below ground.

"I guess that's why it's called Double Springs Farm," Brook Cain said.

"It should be called Triple Springs," John Cain said.

The additional paved road and driveway surfaces will also accelerate storm water into a creek bed within the proposed subdivision that feeds directly into Cain's pond, he and his neighbors said.

That, said Erika Hollis of Upstate Forever, is an ever-increasing concern for residents in rural parts of Greenville County.

"The past few years we have seen an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme rain events and an increase in flooding events," Hollis said. "In turn, I believe people are becoming more aware of the impacts of development on water quality and quantity issues and the need for more clarity and protections on land development in rural areas."

County staff are requiring the developer to conduct a traffic study and to develop a storm-water plan. They were silent on the project's septic system, which is overseen by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"We look forward to working with the community on this outstanding location," Kellos said.