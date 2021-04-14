$55B economic impact for Greenville development group in first 20 years, study shows

In 2001, Greenville County formed the Greenville Area Development Corporation to steer the county's changing economy and foster growth.

In the roughly 20 years since, the organization has had a roughly $55 billion impact on the area's economy, according to a study it commissioned.

That study, conducted by the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business, also found the annual impact of the GADC has grown significantly over the past two decades, and now contributes a total of $6 billion per year and is responsible for about a fourth of the county's employment base.

During a presentation Tuesday night to Greenville County Council and during a conference call on Wednesday, research economist and study leader Joseph von Nessen said the $55 billion figure is the combination of the investment dollars and new business the organization attracted to the area. It also accounts for the indirect benefits of those investments, such as money new businesses funneled to already existing vendors to establish their presence.

In 2001, Greenville County and the Upstate were still struggling to fill the gap left by the collapse of textile manufacturing in the region. Von Nessen said the study bears out that the GADC helped shepherd the area through that transition and established it as a leader in advanced manufacturing, particularly transportation equipment manufacturing.

The county has seen 11.3-percent growth in transportation equipment manufacturing from 2010 to 2019, putting it well ahead of the rest of the state and country.

About 17 percent of county's growth is tied to GADC activity, von Nessen said, and about 45 percent of the investment the group attracted to the area was advanced manufacturing.

While advanced manufacturing has continued to grow, its share of the overall economy has dropped from 25 percent to 14 percent between 2001 and 2019. That shows that Greenville County has developed a diverse, healthy economy. Industries like tourism, engineering and finance have all come to make up a larger portion of the county's portfolio in the past two decades.

"The more diversity that you have in terms of your industry group, the less likely any particular cause of a downturn is going to derail your economy," von Nessen said.

In the coming years, von Nessen said anticipated changes such as a pivot to electric cars could disrupt the automotive industry's supply chain. But the GADC and wider Greenville County has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, which indicates an ability to handle coming changes.

"Advanced manufacturing is going to continue to thrive in the Southeastern United States, and Greenville County still has all of the competitive advantages it had before the pandemic," von Nessen said.