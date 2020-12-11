5 top Simpsonville commercial properties to watch as city fills development gaps

As new commercial developments pop up around Simpsonville to keep pace with the area's steadily growing population, it's hard not to ask "where next?"

The city is becoming more attractive to business owners and investors, and Simpsonville Economic Development Director Jason Knudsen said progress is moving quickly.

"We'll see quite a few larger projects within a five year span, easily," he said.

While some plans are underway, Simpsonville also has multiple unused tracts that are ripe for development, Knudsen said.

Here are the top five properties in Simpsonville to watch for new construction in the near future.

North Georgia Road and Kemet Way

The abandoned concrete foundation where an Ingles grocery store once sat on West Georgia Road has been converted into a makeshift skate park in the years since the building was demolished, complete with a PVC grind rail and smatterings of graffiti.

Knudsen said the city has recently received multiple inquiries about the 7.5-acre site and tracts around it, which could soon be home to some of Simpsonville's newest businesses. The largest of the tracts, which Ingles still owns, has a fair market value of $725,120, according to Greenville County property records.

It sits on one of Simpsonville's busiest intersections, directly next to a I-385 exit. Other than the property that houses Integrity Animal Health Group, none of the other properties surrounding the bustling crossing have been developed. The five smaller parcels come to a total of about 12 acres.

"They're ready to go," Knudsen said. "They're great pieces of property, there's good traffic counts through them, they're right next to some neighborhoods. So that's one of the area's we'd really like to see some redevelopment."

Northeast Main Street

Within view of Simpsonville's downtown clocktower and nestled between two businesses, there's a grassy vacant lot. Knudsen said there is more interest in the downtown property than any other in the city.

"It's already grated, it's a great location close to downtown," Knudsen said. "There's been a few things projected over the years, but it's still a vacant piece of property. That one's a great opportunity."

City leaders are working to make Simpsonville's city center a destination.

The 2.2-acre plot sits near the intersection of Northeast Main Street and College Street. According to county tax records, it's owned by Dickens Holdings LLC and has a market value of $624,000.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Harrison Bridge Road

Construction workers are currently using these two plots on Harrison Bridge Road to park trucks and equipment as work begins on Bon Secours Health System's new Simpsonville campus on an adjacent property. Knudsen said Bon Secours' significant investment is a sign things are moving quickly in the area, which sits just off of Fairview Road, a bustling commercial center.

"And those outparcels are probably where we're going to be seeing some attention coming as well," he said of the Harrison Bridge plots.

The properties are 1.9 and 2.5 acres, respectively, and are both owned by Georgia Capital LLC. Online property records do not include market value for either tract.

Fairview Road and SE Main Street

Not far from the Harrison Bridge properties, close to 20 acres of untouched land sits at the intersection of Fairview Road and Southeast Main Street. The undeveloped property is opposite Prisma Health's Hilcrest Hospital, just a few minutes from downtown Simpsonville.

At the moment it is wooded but Knudsen said the tract is in a prime location.

"It's quite a large parcel with some challenges with getting in and out because of some DOT restrictions," he said. "But the right project will fit nicely and that's on one of our busiest intersections in the city, so that could provide a good location for good services to the community."

Simpsonville Fairview Partners owns the property, which has a fair market value of $902,990, according to property records.

West Georgia Road and Blakely Road

There's a small gravel road surrounded by dense clumps of weeds and thistles on this chunk of land on Grandview Drive off of West Georgia Road, but not much else. The area, which sits near Blakely Road, is divided into four plots, totaling just less than 14 acres overlooking I-385.

The largest tract is close to 10 acres and is owned by Bell Garrett Lathan LLC. The fair market value of that plot is 649,330, according to property records.