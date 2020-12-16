4 Upstate groups receive donations as billionaire MacKenzie Scott gives $4.2 billion

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and advocate who vowed last year to give away the majority of her wealth, announced in an online post Tuesday an additional 384 organizations receiving financial gifts, including four in the Upstate.

Scott's post said the total amount given was nearly $4.16 billion, and listed the groups receiving a portion of that amount.

The Upstate organizations on the list are YMCA of Greater Spartanburg, Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina, Greenville-based CommunityWorks and Meals on Wheels of Greenville.

The Post and Courier reached out to all four on Wednesday.

Rick Callebs, CEO of YMCA of Greater Spartanburg, said Wednesday that one of the stipulations of the gift was that he could not disclose the amount. He said that also included identifying the donor until Scott made the gifts public.

Callebs described the gift as transformational.

"It's the largest we've ever gotten," he said, adding that he received word that his organization was selected the day before Thanksgiving.

"It's been like walking on a cloud for a month."

Callebs said he felt "honored and blessed" and pointed to the work the YMCA of Greater Spartanburg has done during the pandemic as a contributing factor in receiving the gift. He specifically cited working with local health organizations to provide a safe atmosphere during the pandemic and extending summer day camp, as well as the more than $1 million in scholarships, services and subsidies the organization provides each year.

"The staff pivoted very quickly to meet the needs" of the community during the pandemic, Callebs said.

YMCA of Greater Spartanburg was one of 43 YMCAs on the list of 384 organizations. Scott's post said 6,490 groups were considered.

Of Scott, Callebs said: "What a great example of an incredible human being that would do that for so many organizations."

CommunityWorks, which provides funding and coaching to small businesses, released a statement Wednesday afternoon confirming the gift.

Virginia Wilson, communications manager with CommunityWorks, said the organization was able to disclose the amount but was choosing not to do so immediately. She did say that the average amount of assistance the organization provided per business last year was $15,600, and Scott's donation would allow CommunityWorks "to serve a lot more businesses."

According to the news release, 60 percent of the businesses helped by CommunityWorks are led women and minorities.

"We stand committed to racial equity and economic opportunities for all in South Carolina, and this gift speaks volumes to the strong foundation built over many years and the impact we have made on communities and families," CommunityWorks CEO Tammie Hoy Hawkins said in the statement. "We are so thankful for our long-time funders and partners who stood by us and continue to support us. We are honored to join so many amazing organizations across the country to receive this outstanding recognition of our service."

Meals on Wheels of Greenville was one of 29 local chapters of that national organization to receive a portion of the donation.

Food insecurity is something on the hearts and minds of every individual and organization working with vulnerable populations — the elderly, low income, jobless, homeless, and more. Unfortunately, in the midst of a global pandemic, we have only seen those populations grow," Meals on Wheels of Greenville Executive Director Catriona Carlisle said in a statement. "A gift of this nature is significant and bears a profound responsibility to use it wisely.

"A gift of this nature is a once in a lifetime phenomenon for non-profit organizations."

According to its release, Meals on Wheels of Greenville delivers almost 1,500 meals daily to those who are homebound.

The latest round of donations is in addition to the $1.7 billion Scott gave to 116 groups in July.