4 Greenville-area sewer services sue Greenville County Council over consolidation plan

Four of the six Greenville area sewer subdistricts that would be impacted by a plan to consolidate sewer services have sued, trying to block the action and delay a public hearing scheduled for later this month.

The four — Gantt Fire, Sewer and Police District; Marietta Water, Fire, Sanitation, and Sewer District; Parker Sewer and Fire Sub-District; and Taylors Fire and Sewer District — collectively filed a lawsuit Monday against Greenville County and the members who make up the County Council.

The move comes nearly a week after attorneys for the special purpose subdistricts spoke at a council meeting and threatened to sue if the council decided to schedule a public hearing on the consolidation plan for Nov. 23.

Citing inefficiencies in the current system, and a lack of money and expertise to fix aging and leaking sewer lines in some of the oldest mill village areas of the county, the council has pushed ahead with a plan to eliminate the four sewer subdistricts that sued, as well as the Berea Public Service District and the Wade Hampton Fire and Sewer District, and combine services into the Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict, or MetroConnects.

Sewer subdistrict officials vehemently oppose the plan, which would eliminate jobs and remove the elected commissioners who oversee sewer operations for a combined 43,000 customers in unincorporated areas of the county.

In public comments, sewer officials said consolidation would remove a level of public oversight of sewer operations and would remove trust and communication the public has built up with local sewer operators over decades.

The consolidation plan came together after a 2019 study commissioned by MetroConnects found at least $300 million in sewer repairs and upgrades needed countywide, with many of the capacity issues and cracked lines in the county’s disparate special purpose districts. Officials with the special purpose districts say those estimates are overblown.

The lawsuit claims the county is overstepping its authority and can’t dissolve the special purpose districts without an act of the state General Assembly or a referendum by voters.

It also seeks to delay a public hearing until a hearing can be held in person to allow the fullest public participation. The council has scheduled a required public hearing for 4 p.m., Nov. 23 via Zoom but has said the hearing could be a hybrid model with some in-person and some online participation.

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Homebuilders Association of Greenville have each endorsed consolidation, citing efficiency and the opportunity to expand sewer service to add capacity for expected growth. Frank Holleman, a respected environmental attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, also backed consolidation as a way to ensure cleaner water.

The Post and Courier has reached out to the county for its response. The lawsuit seeks both a temporary halt to the plan and a permanent judgment against consolidation.