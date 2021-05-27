$4.2M Greer sewer boost enables development beyond BMW plant, $600M in future investment

GREER — The sewers under Greer's industrial area southeast of town are getting a $4.2 million boost, which economic developers say will encourage hundreds of millions of dollars in investment in years to come.

Greer's Commission of Public Works (CPW) announced May 24 that it had secured the final piece of funding needed to replace and enlarge a 25-year-old wastewater pump station at the BMW Manufacturing plant just outside Greer on the city's Spartanburg County side. Greer CPW provides power, water, sewer and natural gas services to 83,000 customers in Greer, but its largest customer — BMW — is just outside city limits.

The new pump station will secure service to a manufacturing and distribution cluster that includes BMW, as well as areas northeast of the SUV plant and areas along state Highway 101 south of Interstate 85, according to a statement from Greer CPW.

Reliable service and 50 percent more capacity could support up to $600 million in future investment and 600 jobs in Greer, the statement said.

"It really gives us a great opportunity to compete for new projects," Reno Deaton, executive director of the Greer Development Corporation, told The Post and Courier.

Construction could be finished by the summer of 2022, said Alison Rauch, a spokeswoman for Greer CPW.

As much as possible, wastewater operators lay sewer lines on an incline to take advantage of gravity to move wastewater toward treatment plants. Pump stations are necessary where an area's topography doesn't allow gravity flow. Greer CPW's pump station at BMW lifts wastewater to a gravity line just north of Highway 101 across from the BMW plant, according to the operator's statement.

The $4.2 million project will redirect some of that flow and free up capacity for future growth north of BMW, the Greer CPW statement said.

"We are really fortunate that there are lots of eyes in the development and end-user community on that corridor," Deaton said of Highway 101.

The greater Greer area, which straddles the Greenville-Spartanburg county line, has a "good balance" of industry, he said, with advanced materials and aerospace well represented in addition to automotive suppliers in the area that serve BMW.

BMW is Greer's top employer by far with 11,000 workers on site, according to the Greer Development Corp. Other major employers include Benore Logistics with 800 employees, Mitsubishi Polyester Film with 600, Honeywell with 320 and Yorker Packaging/Jarden Plastic Solutions with 300.

Deaton gave full credit to Greer leaders decades ago who had the foresight to establish hearty sewer and road infrastructure along the highway.

Mark Harvey, Greer CPW's engineering and planning manager, said in a statement that the pump station needed to be repaired "to ensure reliable and top-quality sewer utilities for BMW and the surrounding communities."

Greer CPW had already secured $2.2 million for the sewer project, $500,000 of that from a South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority grant awarded a year ago.

The final $2 million announced this week came from the federal Economic Development Administration (EDA), which announced last week that Greer would receive the money. The mission of the EDA, which has awarded about 30 similar public works grants across the country so far this year, is to assist local governments with infrastructure projects that promote economic development.