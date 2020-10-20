300 affordable apartments proposed; SC small business grants available; ghost pepper donut

A national developer of affordable housing plans to build 300 apartments near Old Bramlett Road and Appaloosa Drive if it can gain approval from Greenville County Council to rezone the land.

Just last week the county, city of Greenville and dozens of partner organizations announced the formation of a new coalition to tackle affordable housing countywide in an ambitious 10-year plan to build or rehabilitate 13,000 homes to keep Greenville from becoming unaffordable for a large number of working families.

The proposal before County Council now is in its early stages and must be rezoned from a service use to multifamily residential to allow an apartment complex to be constructed.

The site borders train tracks that run across the nearby Saluda River. The entrance to the proposed complex would be located on Old Bramlett Road but the complex itself would encompass 33 acres on portions of two pieces of land to the north of Old Bramlett.

The developer, MVAH Partners, based in Ohio, has built more than 6,000 affordable housing units in 99 properties across 15 states.

The Greenville project would have multiple buildings of 24 to 36 units per building with a maximum of 300 apartments, Jamie McCutchen, a senior project manager with Davis & Floyd engineering firm, told council members at a public hearing Monday.

McCutchen said the developers plan to leave a lot of open space, work with the topography of the hilly property and build walking paths and a community building and pool.

Concept pictures show 12 three-story apartment buildings spaced in a loop around the property.

George Tullos, senior vice president of development for the southeast with MVAH Partners, said the company wanted to become long-term partners with the county of Greenville.

Two residents from the area spoke against the proposed development at a public hearing Monday night. Each said crime and homelessness is a problem in the area and were concerned hundreds of new residents would exacerbate the issues.

Allison Swisher, who lives next to the proposed site, said her family owns four homes near the property. She was concerned that rental properties wouldn’t be taken care of like an owner.

“I’m just worried it will be a negative toward my home when you’ve got 300 individual homes going in my backyard,” Swisher said. “We’re just a small community who bought our properties and want to upgrade, not degrade.”

The rundown

Quick hits

Tri-County Technical College is launching its SC Upstate Regional Youth Apprenticeship program on Thursday morning with the introduction of its first apprentice. The high school student will attend classes at Tri-County and work part-time at Arthrex, Inc., according to a release from the school. Arthrex is a medical device developer with locations around the globe, including a manufacturing facility in Anderson County, south of Pendleton on U.S. Route 76.

Redwood Living Inc. is building 97 apartments south of Greenville. Redwood Mauldin features "single-story floor plans, attached garages and private entrances." Located at Holly Ridge Court and West Butler Road, the apartments all range between 1,300 and 1,700 square feet, according to a company release. The development should be ready for occupancy by January.

Spicy ghost pepper donuts? We readily admit a weakness for items that make the mouth burn, so Dunkin' Donuts got our attention with this offering. Our taste buds find it more comparable to Red Hots cinnamon candy than ghost pepper, which is probably a good thing. We went in mildly skeptical but would definitely eat it again. If you like cinnamon candy, you'll enjoy it. You can find the spicy donuts at any of more than a dozen Upstate locations.

South Carolina has opened the application process for the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program. Small businesses can receive between $2,500 and $25,000, provided they meet a series of criteria — 25 of fewer employees, based in South Carolina, etc. — and show they have been impacted financially or operationally by the pandemic. And, really, what business hasn't at this point? The window to apply closes Nov. 1 so urgency is key.

Straight from the release

"Endeavor, a coworking and shared office space community in downtown Greenville’s LEED-certified ONE tower, announces that Oscar Mike Appraisal Group, a residential appraisal services provider and investment consultancy group, has become its newest private office member." Full disclosure, The Post and Courier Greenville offices are also located in Endeavor.

"The Blood Connection (TBC), the local non-profit, community blood center is now experiencing a critical need for blood donations, an escalation of urgency from previous pleas for blood donations this month. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, TBC has seen a steady decrease in blood donations that could lead to a blood shortage." Locally, TBC has centers in Greenville, Spartanburg, Seneca, Easley and and Greenwood. Find out more here.

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.