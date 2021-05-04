3 incumbents ousted from Greenville County zoning appeals board

The Greenville County board of zoning appeals will have five new members after County Council’s planning and development committee voted May 3 to replace each of the incumbent candidates whose terms were expiring.

The wholesale change came after some candidates and local homebuilders expressed concern that members of council sought to influence the apolitical board to make decisions or accept appeals that board members felt were beyond their purview.

Just two of the five new members indicated that they'd ever attended a zoning appeals board meeting.

The board’s turnover displaced Wayne Moore, a local homebuilder who served on the board since 1991 and is currently the president of the South Carolina Association of Home Builders. Incumbents Jeffery Redmond and Mark Hattendorf, the board’s current vice chairman, are also out. Longtime board member Art Smith, who had taken time away from the board, was not selected. Two other incumbents didn't seek nominations.

Hattendorf interviewed before the committee in person May 3 and said he listened to appeals cases “with a reasonable ear, but I also have an idea that rules are there, and rules are meant to be followed.”

“There needs to be a strong case for somebody to get a variance and in my three years on the board we’ve turned down lots of applications,” he said.

He said he was not afraid to turn something down if it doesn’t make sense.

Council members’ displeasure with some on the board partly centered on a case involving the gated Claremont Subdivision on Roper Mountain Road in Greenville. A number of homeowners within that subdivision had extended fences beyond their property lines and into space county rules require to be set aside as common area.

The subdivision’s homeowners association didn’t want to require residents to remove the fences and sought a variance from the county. County Council sent the matter to the board of zoning appeals, which declined to hear the case and said it was a matter that should go to the planning commission because it required site plan changes.

The council sent the matter back to the board, which again rejected the case.

Former councilman Rick Roberts, whose district included Claremont, tried to pass a zoning amendment to redraw the common areas in Claremont but that change was also denied by the council.

Last month, after six applicants interviewed before the planning and development committee for five available seats on the board, Councilman Michael Barnes asked to hold off on voting and reopen applications for two more weeks. Four additional candidates applied, including two incumbents.

The committee voted by customary secret ballot. New members of the board are:

Teresa Barber, a retired county code compliance officer who spent her career enforcing the county’s zoning ordinance and building codes.

Ben Carper, a realtor who ran as a Republican and unsuccessfully challenged Democratic Councilman Ennis Fant for the District 25 seat on County Council in 2020.

Kenneth Matesevac, an educational specialist at BJU Press who wrote in his application that he had served on the executive committee of the Greenville County GOP.

Michelle Shuman, an insurance agent who said she previously worked in real estate.

Paul Hamilton, owner of a pest control business whose brother is State Rep. Dan Hamilton and whose father, Glenn, is a former state representative, said he was just looking for a way to be involved in local politics as a way to give back to the community.

On his application, Hamilton said the job of the board was simply to “review zoning applications.” The board’s function is not to review zoning applications, Moore, the longtime board chair, said in an interview last week. He called that a common misconception due to a lack of understanding of the board’s role, which is actually to act as a jury in cases where landowners request specific limited variances from the county’s zoning requirements due to land dimensions that won’t otherwise allow development of a site.

Michael Dey, vice president of the Home Builders Association of Greenville, also expressed his concern that County Council was trying to politicize a board that has a quasi-judicial function and is a resident’s last place to make a variance appeal before it turns into a civil court matter.

Michelle Rash, a zoning analyst, also wasn't selected. After the application process was reopened at the previous meeting, she sent a complaint to two council members and County Administrator Joe Kernell about what she saw as the committee abandoning its own rules.