3 Greenville County sewer districts agree to consolidation as ReWa, MetroConnects unite

As Greenville County works to consolidate its sewer systems, three of six sewer special purpose districts have now agreed to transfer services to MetroConnects, the county’s chosen district to take over sewer collection operations for all unincorporated areas of the county.

Berea Public Service District; Marietta Water, Fire, Sanitation, and Sewer District; and the Wade Hampton Fire and Sewer District have each agreed that MetroConnects can take over their sewer operations if County Council votes on its consolidation plan. Final vote on that plan is scheduled for Dec. 15.

The Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict Commission voted to sign memorandums of understanding with each of the three districts at a special meeting Tuesday. County Council must sign off on the transfer as part of its consolidation proposal.

The move is the latest in an ongoing maneuver to create a more unified sewer collection operation in the county and allow MetroConnects to more quickly rehabilitate aging sewer systems in some of the county’s old textile mill villages.

It would fundamentally change control over the county’s sewer infrastructure and force districts to cede control of their sewer operations willingly or risk losing control of the fire service that many of the districts also provide.

Gantt Fire, Sewer and Police District; Parker Sewer and Fire Sub-District; and Taylors Fire and Sewer District are continuing to fight the proposal and have a lawsuit pending against the council, arguing the dissolution of their districts is an illegal overreach and should be put to a voter referendum.

Marietta is also a party to that lawsuit but plans to withdraw once the agreement is finalized, said Robert C. Childs III, an attorney representing Marietta’s case.

Childs said Marietta would be able to continue as its own water district and hoped its customers would be better served at a lower cost through the change.

“Marietta was providing water and sewer. Metro was a good fit for the sewer and Marietta was going to get to maintain its water, its current employees and its real estate,” Childs said. “So we worked out an arrangement that both sides could be happy with.”

Currently, 14 different agencies act as sewer collectors within the county. Each city within the county operates its own sewer system, and seven sewer districts run sewer systems in the unincorporated areas while Renewable Water Resources (ReWa) treats all of the sewage and releases clean water back into the environment.

ReWa, Metro unite

One tenet of the county’s new comprehensive plan calls for the consolidation of sewer systems. The county wants to create a unified system that it believes will run more efficiently, be better able to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, and increase capacity for the expected population growth the county will see in the coming two decades.

To that end, MetroConnects and ReWa have passed a resolution in support of the county’s consolidation plan that pledges cooperation with each other.

“MetroConnects and ReWa commit to work together to plan and advocate for a unified sewer collection system and the further improvement and development of sewer infrastructure within the county,” according to the resolution, which MetroConnects commission passed Tuesday.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

ReWa wanted to show its public support for MetroConnects in the consolidation plan and express publicly that the sewer authority is available to help, said Chad Lawson, ReWa’s spokesman.

While the two entities plan to work closely, they will remain separate.

“There is no discussion or consideration right now for Metro and ReWa to consolidate,” said Carol Elliott, MetroConnects general manager. “However, we are working with ReWa and unifying our effort as two separate entities working toward the same goal.”

Last year, the Greenville County Legislative Delegation discussed, but didn’t pass, a resolution in support of the consolidation of MetroConnects and ReWa, Elliott said.

Sewer districts opposed to consolidation have said the end goal for ReWa is to consolidate all sewer systems into itself, something both ReWa and Metro have denied and members of County Council say they oppose.

ReWa is supportive of the current sewer consolidation plan and plans to work closely with MetroConnects in the future but has no plans to seek further consolidation, Lawson said.

County Councilman Lynn Ballard, who is in favor of the county’s sewer consolidation plan, said consolidation stops with MetroConnects and ReWa. Ballard said he wants MetroConnects and ReWa to work together but the county must maintain control over its sewer system by keeping MetroConnects, a special purpose district within the county, separate from ReWa, a regional sewer authority that stretches across multiple counties and doesn’t answer to County Council.

“If Metro was to go into ReWa, County Council would be shut totally out of the sewer situation and we’re not about to stand still for that,” Ballard said.

The council is responsible for planning and growth and must have a say in how its sewer infrastructure develops, he said.

Those organizations would “suffer the wrath of County Council” if they ever tried to consolidate, he said.

But, according to Elliott, that’s not their plan. MetroConnects, however, is interested in further consolidating sewers within the county, including municipal sewer systems if the cities would be interested, she said.

Last year, before the county’s consolidation plan was on the table, MetroConnects did approach several sewer districts and all municipalities except the city of Greenville to ask if they would be willing to transfer sewer operations into MetroConnects as a way to unify the sewer system, Elliott said.

Each of the districts declined and no municipality has yet agreed to transfer its sewer operations to MetroConnects, she said.

Several cities saw their sewer systems as an asset and wanted MetroConnects to pay a franchise fee to operate the systems, something MetroConnects wouldn’t consider.

If the current consolidation plan passes, MetroConnects will begin a six-month due diligence process to figure out the finances and needs of the sewer districts before the districts are officially transferred on July 1, 2021. As part of the consolidation, MetroConnects would accept the $26 million in outstanding debt the districts have taken on for sewer upgrades and would take on debt to pay those bills.

Then, over the course of at least eight years, MetroConnects said it plans to invest tens of millions to bring the county’s sewers up to current standards, repairing pipes that allow rain to flow in and sewage to flow out and increasing capacity for up to 220,000 new residents projected to move to the county by 2040.