$200M server farm breaks ground in Greenville, attracted by business culture and community

GREENVILLE — Calling it a "condo for computers," the people behind a $200 million data center that will rise along Interstate 85 in Greenville were in town April 1 to celebrate the soon-to-come facility with the area's top business and political leaders.

On hand for the event for DC Blox, which included a classic line of shiny shovels for the ceremonial ground-breaking, were the company's CEO and top executives, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, Gov. Henry McMaster, Greenville Mayor Knox White, County Council Chairman Willis Meadows and BMW Manufacturing's Max Metcalf, serving this year as chairman of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce board. Their presence, most of them shivering in the cool and windy weather, was a testament to the community's powerful support for business, said Atlanta-based DC Blox Chief Executive Officer Jeff Uphues.

"It just says a lot about the community," Uphues said.

DC Blox provides hyper-secure "Tier III" housing for data, appealing to customers that cannot afford service outages or data breaches. When the company made its initial investment announcement in September 2020, Uphues said customers often include state, local and city governments as well as healthcare providers, universities and medical research facilities.

The company closed on the 8.5-acre interstate-facing parcel on March 22, according to county records. The selling price was $1.85 million for the flat, vacant parcel.

The DC Blox economic investment announcement last year was the largest in Greenville County in five years. The first phase is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. A press release said the facility will eventually have up to 54,000 square feet of space for the data cabinets and 10,000 square feet of secure tenant space for work stations, conference rooms and "hoteling cubes."

Both the site's acreage, which is located within Greenville city limits, and building dimensions are larger than envisioned at the project's announcement six months ago. At that time, it was to be a 45,000-square-foot facility on six acres.

The county helped secure the deal with a hefty tax break. A tax incentive deal finalized in December reduces the tax rate on the property from 10 percent (the industrial rate) to 6 percent (the commercial rate) for 30 years and allows DC Blox pay its local taxes in the form of a fee ("fee-in-lieu-of-taxes"), county documents show. For the first 10 years, the county will also let DC Blox dedicate half of the fee proceeds to infrastructure on the site ("special source revenue credits").

White said the presence in Greenville of a data center like this — which he couched as critical 21st century infrastructure — would be a key recruiting tool for future economic development.

"Years from now I think it'll be on the list of game-changing kinds of things that happened, things that happened in Greenville quicker than anybody else," the mayor said.

BMW's Metcalf agreed and said he anticipated growth begetting growth.

"Remember, we started our plant small and got a bunch of suppliers over time," Metcalf said. "That's the potential."

Audible from the 8.5-acre site, on Dairy Drive in the Global Business Park, are the traffic of I-85 and football games at St. Joseph's High School next door.

The data center will not be a big employment center, with five people likely hired locally to run the center, but it will generate taxes on par with a $50,000 job for every cabinet of equipment installed, Uphues said.

"And this facility will house roughly around 1,200 to 1,500 cabinets of equipment," he said.

The company's first hire in Greenville is Ted Hassold, senior director for business development. Hassold, on hand for the April 1 ground-breaking, grew up in Greenville, helping launch Nuvox telecommunications here before it sold to communications and software company Windstream in 2010. He worked at Windstream in Denver for 10 years before taking the DC Blox job. Hassold served in a range of volunteer positions for his alma mater Christ Church Episcopal School before his Denver move and said he looks forward to doing more now that he has relocated back home.

"Greenville is my home," he said.

White said Greenville was not at the top of DC Blox's preferred list of new sites "on paper" when Uphues visited for the first time. The company had, White said, ranked mid-sized cities in the Southeast such as Raleigh, Winston-Salem, Chattanooga, looking at hard data on the economy, education and market potential. But after that visit, White said, Greenville's business-friendly culture pushed the city from a "middling number" to the top of the list.

"Jeff had the hard data that he painstakingly put together," White said. "Very impressive, very impressive. Almost like a secret document. But he'd done something else. He decided, you know, let's hit the road and actually visit these cities. And something interesting happened."