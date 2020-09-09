$200M in investments: Regional data center coming to Greenville's Global Business Park

DC Blox, a quickly growing company that operates four data centers around the southeast, is building its fifth facility in Greenville.
Greenville County's head of economic development, Greenville Area Development Corp. President Mark Farris, said the project is a bright spot in a year otherwise marked by pandemic-induced economic slowdown.
The six-year-old company's Atlanta-based leaders said the facility could draw more than $200 million in equipment investments to Greenville in coming years. This makes it the biggest economic development announcement for Greenville "in years," Farris said. DC Blox will also create five new "high-paying" positions to run the data center.
"We've had a slower than normal period because of COVID and because of some of the uncertainty, so this kind of good news buoys our efforts for the rest of the year," Farris said Wednesday. "If you think about a company of the quality of DC Blox choosing Greenville County, it's a testament to our area, but it also adds to our ability to recruit other companies to Greenville."
The 45,000-square-foot facility will be on six acres on Dairy Drive in the Global Business Park, clearly visible from Interstate 85 and within the city limits of Greenville. Long-time Greenville businesswoman Vivian Wong helped broker the deal, Farris said, and Greenville-based Brasfield and Gorrie will head up construction.
Construction will begin in the first quarter of 2021, with the facility operational by the third quarter. DC Blox's other data centers are in Atlanta, Chattanooga, Tenn., and Huntsville and Birmingham, Ala.
The Greenville Area Development Corp., the county’s economic development wing, announced the project via video-conference from Greenville on Wednesday morning with company officials joining them remotely.
Company CEP Jeff Uphues said growth in Greenville and the Upstate region "is beyond impressive" and will support its data storage enterprise — both because of the new companies moving from the north "to better climates" and because of existing companies that are looking for a local data solution.
"We clearly see why so many people refer to South Carolina and the Upstate region, and especially Greenville, as 'The Beast of the Southeast' and the economic development engine that brings so many companies here that call Greenville home," Uphues said.
As a "tier 3" facility, the DC Blox data center in Greenville will have backup power, cooling systems, on-site and remote security, and storage redundancies to keep data safe. It will be the only tier-three data center in South Carolina, Farris said.
Uphues said he never names the clients whose data is stored at DC Blox but said they include state, local and city governments as well as health-care providers, universities and medical research facilities. DC Blox could also attract companies globally, Uphues said.
"We know this is going to be a great opportunity for many of the companies who are already here that have chosen to put their infrastructure in Atlanta or Charlotte as a way to bring that back to Greenville and continue to drive the economic growth in this region," Uphues said.
Dubbed “Project Fiber” in Greenville County documents, economic development officials have offered DC Blox a tax-incentive deal that gives the company a 6 percent rate on property taxes over 30 years. The industrial rate is typically 10 percent. That deal will get a final vote from County Council members at their Sept. 15 meeting, according to County Council Chairman Butch Kirven.
“They bring digital infrastructure essential to economic growth now and going forward,” Kirven said in a message to The Post and Courier during the morning announcement.
Greenville Mayor Knox white likened the infrastructure that DC Blox would bring to the region in the 21st Century to the impact that interstate highways had on the Upstate when they were first built in the mid 20th Century.
“The Upstate was changed forever. It's hard to imagine today without it,” White said. “Today's announcement is really a part of something nearly comparable. It is the quiet, critical infrastructure for the 21st Century. A data center is that important.”
The mayor said that DC Blox came to its decision to build in Greenville after multiple site visits and discussions with local government and business leaders. The tax-incentive deal that will get final approval next week is the third of three required votes on the matter. The first two votes came in spring 2019, an indication of how long the project has been in the works.
Uphues said the company's strategy revolves around expanding into "underserved but growing markets." He did not rule out expanding into other areas of South Carolina – and mentioned the quickly growing Charleston area – but said the company’s near-term focus will be to get up and running in Greenville.
DC Blox expects to provide 100-plus gigabyte service to its customers, who include major carriers, public entities and private clients. It also offers co-location and cloud storage. The facility will have five distinct data halls and will include 10,000 square feet available for tenants.