2 Upstate manufacturers to expand and create jobs, Greenville schools hosting job fair

Two Upstate manufacturers of fiber and paper products are expanding.
Fibertex Nonwovens, Inc. is adding to its Laurens County manufacturing facility to create "a second spunlace production line for rolled nonwoven fiber products," according to a coordinated news release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and numerous other agencies. The material produced in Laurens is primarily used for wipes. Fibertex will also purchase an additional 84 acres of adjacent land.
The $49.5 million in improvements will yield an additional 39 jobs. The expansion, which should be finished in 2023, also drew a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Grant for Laurens County from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development. The facility is located at 100 Iso Parkway in Gray Court.
Spunlace is made using entangled fibers, which are combined under pressure rather than woven in a traditional fashion. The process results in a strong, flexible and durable material.
In Anderson County, First Quality Tissue is expanding. A new paper machine will add 70,000 tons of capacity annually, according to a news release from Anderson County Economic Development and the Upstate SC Alliance. The international company, which was founded in Pennsylvania, specializes in hygiene and paper products. The Anderson facility makes "ultra-premium towel and tissue products," according to the release.
On the move
- Greenville County Schools will hold a job fair on March 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Golden Strip Career Center, 1120 East Butler Road in Mauldin. The positions are for bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service personnel. Pay ranges from $10.43 to $19.06 per hour. Information is available at greenville.k12.sc.us or by calling 864-355-3100.
- Juniper, a new bar and restaurant located on the rooftop of the recently opened AC Hotel Greenville Downtown at Camperdown Plaza, hired Will Ruwer as lifestyle ambassador. The 16,000 square foot space at 315 S. Main Street is opening soon.
Straight from the release
- "The Duke Endowment approved $1.5 million to support South Carolinians impacted by the coronavirus crisis. This is the second gift from The Duke Endowment to the One SC Fund: COVID-19 Response, a fund housed at Central Carolina Community Foundation, bringing their total contributions to $2.75 million. The gift from The Duke Endowment is the single largest gift the One SC Fund has ever received." The fund serves all 46 counties in the state, according to the release.
- "Bob Jones University earned a bronze level designation from the Exercise is Medicine On Campus program. BJU is one of only 153 universities and colleges around the world to be honored by Exercise is Medicine for its efforts to promote campus health."
- "United Way of Greenville County celebrated and recognized the generosity and impact of its donors and volunteers during the organization’s 2021 Stronger United Community Awards Celebration, held virtually on March 18 from the Peace Center."
The rundown
- The FAA is taking over a critical factory safety check for a few Boeing 787 Dreamliners. It is typically done by company employees in the North Charleston facility. The airframe has been dogged by manufacturing flaws over the past year.
- Volvo's manufacturing plant in Berkeley County is currently in park due a shortage of semiconductor chips. The South Carolina plant makes the S60.
- "New hemp derivative grabs attention of South Carolina law enforcement with Lexington vape shop closure," reports The Post and Courier's Jessica Holdman.
7-figure home sales
Recent million dollar real estate transactions in the Upstate.
- 118 Cliftons Landing Drive, Anderson, 29625 sold March 19 for $1.15 million. 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 5,319 square feet, 0.8 acres. The seller was represented by Val Hubber of Coldwell Banker Caine. Information about the buyer's representation was not available.
- 5008 Midway Road, Williamston, 29697 sold March 16 for $1.02 million. 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4,900 square feet, 8.99 acres. The seller was represented by Randal Longo of iSave Realty. The buyer was represented by Nora Hooper of Re/Max Executive.
- 3 Payne Street, Greenville, 29601 sold March 23 for $1.06 million. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,700 square feet. The seller was represented by Blair Miller of Wilson Associates. The buyer was represented by Matthew Crider of Joan Herlong and Associates/Sotheby's International Realty.
- 127 Poplar Hill Lane, Greenville, 29615 sold March 23 for $1.7 million. 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, ~6,400 square feet, 0.96 acres. The seller was represented by Joan Herlong of Joan Herlong and Associate/Sotheby's International Realty. The buyer was represented by Jake Dickens of Coldwell Banker Caine.
- 8 Moss Falls Lane, Landrum, 29356 sold March 18 for $1.5 million. 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 6,634 square feet, 3.9 acres. The seller was represented by Vince Roser of Cliffs Realty Sales. The buyer was represented by Nancy Witek of Beverly-Hanks and Associates.
