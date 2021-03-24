You are the owner of this article.
Upstate business column

2 Upstate manufacturers to expand and create jobs, Greenville schools hosting job fair

Fibertex Nonwovens

Fibertex Nonwovens in Gray Court. Laurens County Development Corp./Provided

 Laurens County Development Corp./Provided

Two Upstate manufacturers of fiber and paper products are expanding.

Fibertex Nonwovens, Inc. is adding to its Laurens County manufacturing facility to create "a second spunlace production line for rolled nonwoven fiber products," according to a coordinated news release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and numerous other agencies. The material produced in Laurens is primarily used for wipes. Fibertex will also purchase an additional 84 acres of adjacent land.

The $49.5 million in improvements will yield an additional 39 jobs. The expansion, which should be finished in 2023, also drew a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Grant for Laurens County from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development. The facility is located at 100 Iso Parkway in Gray Court.

Spunlace is made using entangled fibers, which are combined under pressure rather than woven in a traditional fashion. The process results in a strong, flexible and durable material. 

In Anderson County, First Quality Tissue is expanding. A new paper machine will add 70,000 tons of capacity annually, according to a news release from Anderson County Economic Development and the Upstate SC Alliance. The international company, which was founded in Pennsylvania, specializes in hygiene and paper products. The Anderson facility makes "ultra-premium towel and tissue products," according to the release.

Will Ruwer Juniper

Will Ruwer, lifestyle ambassador at Juniper in downtown Greenville
  • Greenville County Schools will hold a job fair on March 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Golden Strip Career Center, 1120 East Butler Road in Mauldin. The positions are for bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service personnel. Pay ranges from $10.43 to $19.06 per hour. Information is available at greenville.k12.sc.us or by calling 864-355-3100.
  • Juniper, a new bar and restaurant located on the rooftop of the recently opened AC Hotel Greenville Downtown at Camperdown Plaza, hired Will Ruwer as lifestyle ambassador. The 16,000 square foot space at 315 S. Main Street is opening soon.

