15 applicants for Greenville planning commission but County Council keeps the 3 incumbents

Greenville County Council selected three incumbent members to serve another term on the county planning commission for the next four years, taking roles in the board that guides rezoning requests and provides oversight to housing development plans.

It is an increasingly important group, with the county’s population growth — and the traffic, housing, environmental and development issues it brings — expected to continue into the foreseeable future.

In so doing, the council maintained the current balance of the commission, which has become more divided in recent months into two camps — one pro-development and the other concerned about traffic and environmental issues that come with new development, particularly in the rural northern and southern thirds of the county.

The council received 15 applications for three spots. All three incumbents whose terms were ending re-applied to serve again and each was selected in the secret-ballot process following interviews with nearly all candidates March 2.

The council chose retired judge Metz Looper, attorney Jay Rogers and realtor Milton Shockley to serve once again.

The balance of the nine-member board tends to lean toward developers and private property rights of landowners to sell and do with their land what they will. But the split can become more even when communities bring wholesale opposition to a development plan, as happened with proposals in the Pebble Creek and Piedmont areas in February.

In that meeting, in which Rogers was absent, the commission deadlocked 4-4 repeatedly. It eventually held one application for a month and only approved another when the developer agreed to add a third entrance to a 522-home subdivision on Bessie Road in Piedmont, which swayed Chairman Steve Bichel to change his vote.

Those contested developments also marked another recent trend within the community: residents’ ability and desire to quickly form organized opposition to projects they see as threatening to their quality of life.

After a developer proposed building 147 houses and townhomes on 42 acres within the Pebble Creek community between State Highway 253 and Stallings Road, area residents started a Facebook page, organized community meetings and signed a petition that garnered support from more than 530 residents — all within a month’s time.

The commission debated the development for more than 90 minutes, deadlocked twice on votes to approve and ended up holding the development application for a month.

Along Bessie Road, residents followed the same pattern. Facebook pages showed pictures of potholes and patched two-lane roads, posted information about how to contact commission and council members and featured residents voicing concern over 522 houses being approved on small lots in a single commission vote.

Still, the commission voted 5-3 for approval.

Disappointed residents who wanted the balance of power to change on the planning commission pointed to comments made by Michael Dey, vice president of government affairs with the Homebuilders Association of Greenville, to homebuilders last year.

“We’ve been working over the past couple of years to change the makeup of the planning commission,” he said in a video posted to YouTube in which he also updated members on the COVID-19 pandemic. “As of June 1 (2020), we will have five members of either the homebuilders association or the (Greenville) Realtors Association on the planning commission so we’re seeing an improved consideration of the facts and a little less NIMBY reaction.”

NIMBY stands for ‘not in my backyard.’

After the council vote Tuesday, Dey said the homebuilders had advocated for its members to apply to serve on the commission in 2017 and 2019 when the commission balance had swung against development. He said the balance on the commission is good now and that he had informally spoken in favor of the three incumbents this year because he thought they were doing a good job. He said the homebuilders hadn’t asked builders to apply.

Julie Turner, a northern Greenville County resident who for several years has fought a subdivision plan across Tigerville Road from her home and considers herself an advocate for limiting rural growth, said the homebuilders like the makeup of the commission because they get nearly every subdivision approved. In 2020, citing Greenville County project information, Turner said the planning commission approved 84 percent of all applications. So far this year, the commission has approved all applications other than those being held for further consideration.

“This whining that the development community is doing in front of the public in these public meetings has no basis,” Turner said.

She said state law says commissioners should represent a broad diversity of interest within the county. But what if the majority of commissioners are homebuilders or involved in real estate?

“How well does Greenville County comply with South Carolina code of law? That’s just a question I want answered,” she said. “Citizens are challenging these matters now and I don’t see anything progressive or reformative happening in the way the county is doing business.”

County Council’s Committee of the Whole heard from applicants with expertise in GIS mapping, urban and resource planning, engineering and real estate development as well as applicants who have advocated for zoning and more protection for rural areas of the county.

Jim Moore, who has led Citizens for Quality Rural Living, lives in southern Greenville County, and successfully led a group of landowners to zone more than 7,000 acres, applied and spoke March 2 for the opportunity to contribute better planning for the county’s future growth.

Councilman Lynn Ballard said he has known Moore for several years and worked with him to get the acreage zoned. Ballard also spoke for Steve Hudson, a former EMT and volunteer firefighter, who applied from Ballard’s district.

Councilwoman Liz Seman said she supported Tripp Muldrow, an accomplished urban planner who previously served on the city of Greenville’s planning commission.

Councilman Butch Kirven spoke in approval of Martha Wright, a retired financial planner from his district and one of four women who applied to be on the commission. Currently Cindy Clark is the only woman among the nine commission members.

Several council members called it an outstanding group of applicants and encouraged them to keep trying to find places to serve.

“We’re just elated that so many citizens of the county are willing to serve the county,” Ballard said before the vote.