147 tickets for not wearing masks: Clemson police step up enforcement of city ordinance

With Clemson University students returning to the area and in-person classes on the horizon, the Clemson Police Department is enforcing a mask ordinance passed by City Council two months ago.

An enforcement unit was in the city's downtown from 7 p.m. to when bars closed at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Police Chief Jeff Stone said, and issued a total of 147 tickets. Officers have also issued a handful of citations in the days since.

The unit will be downtown again this weekend.

"The main thing is we want people to be safe," Stone said.

Police are educating the community about the mask requirement since the ordinance was passed. Residents have largely complied, Stone said, but downtown was a problem area before classes ended for summer break.

Clemson University started classes online Aug. 19 but plans to return to in-person classes Sept. 21. Students will begin moving back into campus housing Sept. 13.

After seeing case surges in Alabama when public universities resumed in-person instruction, and outbreaks forcing the University of North Carolina to pivot to online classes a week after returning to campus, Stone said he wants to make it clear that masks are not optional in city businesses.

"If we just get in the habit of wearing masks now, then it'll be easier in the long run," he said.

The ordinance requires everyone 12 and older to wear a mask in all buildings open to the public, and while waiting to enter those buildings if social distancing isn't possible. It carries a fine of up to $25.

"It's certainly not a money making thing," Stone said. "We're not out there to try to write tickets. I would be more than happy not to have to write the ticket. But we need to do what we need to do to keep people safe."

Most of the tickets issued over the weekend were given to downtown restaurant and bar patrons, a relatively even mix of Clemson residents, university students and visitors, Stone said. Police issued 87 Friday night and 60 Saturday night.

Stone said he is hopeful the decline is an indication that people are getting the message.

"Word travels and the word did travel while we were downtown," he said. "After we started issuing citations, we heard people talking about it, we had people asking questions and then we actually saw an increase in compliance."