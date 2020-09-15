You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman buried near hometown Anderson, SC

  • Updated
Chadwick Boseman, who embodied Black icons, dies of cancer

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 photo, actor Chadwick Boseman poses for a portrait in New York to promote his film, "Black Panther." Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

 Victoria Will

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chadwick Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after he died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a death certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

The “Black Panther” star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman's hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County Certificate showed. Anderson held a public memorial for Boseman a day later.

Boseman died at his home near Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Aug. 28, the record said.

The immediate cause was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer, which his family said previously that he had been diagnosed with four years earlier.

Boseman had surgery to remove the colon cancer in 2016 after his diagnosis, and in March of this year had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized, the record showed.

The document lists Boseman's profession as “artist,” and his industry as entertainment.

Very few outside of his family knew that Boseman, who played “Black Panther” in four Marvel movies and also starred in the Jackie Robinson biopic “42,” had been battling colon cancer when he died at age 43.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News