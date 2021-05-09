Armed man killed by Greenville police in shooting during traffic stop, SLED investigating

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after Greenville police shot and killed an armed man during a traffic stop May 9.

Greenville Police Department officers believed the vehicle the man was driving was connected to an earlier shooting that left another man dead, according to SLED's statement.

J.H. Thompson, Greenville's chief of police, told reporters during an afternoon press conference that "two people have lost their lives" in the mid-morning incidents in the Legacy Park area of Greenville.

The names of the two dead have not yet been released.

The first of the day's two shooting victims called 911 at 10:52 a.m. while riding his bike to report he was being harassed by the suspect, Thompson said. Dispatchers could hear gunshots in the background during the call with the man.

Witnesses called in to give details of the vehicle they saw the suspect driving in the shooting near Legacy Park, and police responded to the area.

The suspect pulled into the parking lot of a fire station about a mile away from the park and got out of the vehicle with a handgun at 11 a.m., Thompson said.

"There was an exchange of gunfire, and the officers did return fire," Thompson told reporters. Two officers were involved; both have been placed on administrative duty in line with the department's policies, the chief said. Both were wearing body cameras.

SLED, the statewide law enforcement agency, gave few other details about its investigation, but did say no one else was hurt in the shooting. SLED investigates officer-involved shootings at police agencies' request.

There have been 14 shootings involving police in South Carolina in 2021, Tommy Crosby, public information officer for SLED, said.

Thompson said he does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

"This seemed to be an isolated incident between two individuals," he said.