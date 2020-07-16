Another Greenville festival falls, with no 'light at the end of the tunnel' for events

First, it was Fourth of July fireworks, then Artisphere.

Now, Fall For Greenville.

By far, the October food and music festival is downtown Greenville’s largest event. The announcement of its cancellation Wednesday serves as an ominous sign of what’s to come for the remainder of 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak surges.

Think of the downtown Christmas parade or the popular Ice on Main skating rink from Thanksgiving through the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, Mayor Knox White told The Post and Courier on Wednesday.

“I think for the whole of 2020, at this point, you don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel through the end of the year unless people’s habits and attitudes change dramatically,” White said.

The cancellation follows an effort by the city earlier this week to set guidelines for how some events in the fall could proceed with proper precaution.

The city’s events staff presented a plan that would have allowed for the downtown Spinx Run Fest to continue as planned on Halloween. But City Council expressed concern that a steady rise in coronavirus cases shows no sign of slowing and hence no justification to allow permits for events anytime soon.

The matter of issuing permits might be picked up later this month. If no action is taken, no permits will be issued for public events over the next 30 days.

In the center of it all is the call to wear face coverings.

Greenville was the first major city in South Carolina last month to enact mandatory wearing of masks in public places when the council passed an ordinance requiring face coverings in grocery stores and pharmacies, and by restaurant workers.

For now, there are no plans to extend the mask ordinance to other places as other cities like Charleston and Columbia have done, White said.

However, he said the city’s effort could be helped if Greenville County would pass a mandatory mask ordinance . The city regularly fields complaints about mask compliance from areas just outside city limits.

There is no sign that the county will take the issue up anytime soon, County Council Chairman Butch Kirven told The Post and Courier.

The city has a dense population of 70,000. The county has 500,000 spread from the city into some of the most rural areas of the state, Kirven said.

The county has engaged in a widespread marketing campaign, funded with federal COVID-19 relief money, to encourage social distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing – but a law requiring masks would be unenforceable over such a broad section of population, Kirven said.

“If we could make a law to wear a mask and everybody did it, we’d do it tomorrow,” he said. “When you get into a county of half-a-million, enforcement becomes an issue. I don’t think it’s a panacea for the situation we’re in.”

Kirven said that he’s not convinced the rise in coronavirus cases will continue an upward trend come October.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,850 new cases. Since the spike in cases at the beginning of last month, Greenville County has consistently ranked within the top four with Charleston, Richland and Horry counties.

City Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe said that how Greenville fares the rest of 2020 will rely on data and little more. If there is an issue with cancelling events, she said, someone need only look at the numbers reflected on a new city database that tracks metrics like daily new cases, hospital bed availability and behavioral movement tracked by Google analytics.

"There is no data to suggest that we are on the correct trajectory for recovery," Dowe said. "Let’s let the data guide our decisions. Let’s look for that decline in new cases. Let’s do what we can to make those numbers move toward the better.”

Fall For Greenville is a signature event that is entering its fourth decade.

The event attracts between 150,000 to 200,000 over the course of the three-day weekend, which this year was to be Oct. 9-11, said Tara Eaker, the city's events administrator. The event had 47 restaurants participate and more than 70 musicians perform.

"We had initially hoped a date later in the fall would be possible, but current information and projections indicate that mass gatherings at large-scale events could potentially put attendees and surrounding communities at risk," the city said in a statement announcing the cancellation.

Three weeks ago, organizers for the popular downtown arts festival Artisphere announced that the event, which had already been moved from May to August in hopes of reduced coronavirus cases, would be canceled and virtual experiences offered. Fall For Greenville will also offer virtual alternatives.

The city's Fourth of July fireworks show was initially moved to the Downtown Greenville Airport to avoid crowds, but was later canceled when the city determined it couldn't properly ensure social distancing.