$3.5M West Georgia Road project in Simpsonville to reduce delays, improve safety

SIMPSONVILLE — A plan is in motion to update Simpsonville's West Georgia Road corridor between Neely Ferry Road and Rocky Creek Road, where commercial and residential development continues to boom.
The proposed improvements include adding a northbound right turn lane to Rocky Creek Road and a southbound right turn lane to East Standing Springs Road where the two thoroughfares meet West Georgia Road, as well as an eastbound right turn lane to West Georgia Road where it intersects with Neely Ferry Road.
The project would also widen West Georgia Road from Kettle Oak Way to a private street called Rio Grande, and from Morning Mist Lane to Malibu Lane to allow for the addition of left turn lanes.
The upgrades will cost an estimated $3.5 million, according to state Department of Transportation Communications Director Pete Poore, whose agency is heading up the project.
Roughly $2.5 million will go toward construction costs, and the remaining $1 million will be used for preliminary engineering and purchasing right-of-way along the corridor.
A combination of federal earmark dollars and matches from Simpsonville, Greenville County and the Greenville County Legislative Delegation Transportation Committee is funding the project.
Construction is slotted to begin in 2023, and Poore said engineers project it will be completed some time in Spring 2024.
SCDOT is hosting a public information meeting from 4-7 p.m. July 27 at Brashier Middle College to gather input and answer questions from residents.
Comments can also be submitted via mail or through an informational website dedicated to the project. The website will be active until Aug. 13.
Multiple residential subdivisions, including the Morning Mist and River Shoals developments, sit along the section of West Georgia Road in question, and Simpsonville City Administrator Dianna Gracely said more are coming.
Simpsonville City Council recently voted to rezone 8 acres on Stenhouse Road just off of West Butler Road to make way for a 117-unit apartment complex, as well 9 acres nearby on Neely Ferry Road to make way for roughly new 60 townhomes.
"We know that a lot of the development is happening out on West Georgia Road," Gracely said. "Improvements are going to come probably after the developments are in place, but we know it's coming shortly after those developments are in place. So we believe that it will help for sure."
While the proposed project involves the purchase of right-of-ways to allow SCDOT to widen West Georgia Road, Poore said no residents or businesses would be displaced or relocated by the current plan.