$250,000 to calm traffic, '20 Is Plenty': Greenville's street speed limits a safety debate

The signs urging drivers to slow down are ubiquitous in neighborhoods throughout Greenville and just about any city in the country.

"Drive like your kids live here." "Slow down: Children at play." Even removable cardboard cutouts of children crossing a street.

The city of Greenville plans to spend $250,000 this year on efforts to calm traffic in residential neighborhoods, but while the accustomed tools of speed humps, planted medians and message boards that register speeds are in the arsenal, the city has been asked to consider a simpler action: Dropping speed limits to 20 mph.

The requests to enact "20 Is Plenty" have begun to fill leaders' inboxes, and now the city administration is "actively researching" the concept, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton told The Post and Courier.

In its purest form, the initiative is to uniformly drop speed limits on residential streets to 20 mph, which has been enacted in places across the country from Portland, to Boulder, to Washington, D.C.

Two prominent advocacy groups that have successfully lobbied for public policy changes over the years, Upstate Forever and Bike Walk Greenville, have pushed a social media and email campaign.

"There are certainly many, many emails supporting '20 Is Plenty,'" City Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe said.

The idea is that neighborhood streets can be dangerous for pedestrians as increasingly congested thoroughfares force motorists to cut through residential neighborhoods.

In the city, if a speed limit isn't posted on a street, the default limit is 30 mph, per the state's drivers manual limit, Brotherton said.

City engineers try to manage the danger through engineered traffic-calming solutions, but those projects require investment of tax money and oftentimes substantial time.

The groups are relying on research from Vision Zero Network, an initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities that was first implemented in Europe two decades ago, which finds that pedestrians' chances of surviving impact with a car increase drastically with small adjustments of speed.

According to the research, a person hit by a car traveling 30 mph has 50 percent chance of surviving, while a person hit at 20 mph has a 90 percent chance.

The groups' campaign is being heard.

“My message as an advocate is, what do you have to lose?” said Frank Mansbach, head of Bike Walk Greenville, an advocacy group that has campaigned for changes in cyclist and pedestrian safety. “Everybody hates speeding cars on the street they live. I think there's some traction here. It's just a matter of how it rolls out."

How it would roll out is the key point of contention.

While there is interest in the concept, city leaders say a blanket drop in the speed limit can be problematic, despite best intentions, creating a "false sense of security" in neighborhoods if drivers don't adjust to the new limit.

“It’s not often recommended because the issue right now is they’re exceeding the speed limit that’s posted there now," City Engineer Dwayne Cooper told the City Council last month when changes to the city's traffic calming ordinance were presented.

"That’s one of the assumptions," he said. "So, say, it’s posted 35 mph. Everybody’s speeding. To change it to 25 mph, I think they’re just going to exceed that as well.”

The city uses what's known in traffic engineering as the "85th percentile" rule. The idea is that a reasonable speed limit is most effective, and for the most part it's the speed that 85 percent of drivers will go on a given street.

The rule, according to the city's posted speed limit policy, prevents "speed traps," which are prevalent on streets that are wide, smooth and free of obstruction.

The limit can be altered beyond the 85th percentile, for instance, if there's evidence of more vehicle accidents.

The "20 Is Plenty" initiative rejects the 85th percentile metric as based on outdated research.

This week, the council approved changes to the city's traffic calming measures - such as lowering the number of cars required on a street to qualify for engineering work and removing the ability to create one-way streets, as happened with enormous outcry a few years ago with McPherson Lane in the Augusta Road community.

The lowering of residential speed limits wasn't part of that vote.

The "20 Is Plenty" concept could be implemented in a less-uniform manner, in some way or another, council members.

Foremost, they say, any reduction in residential speed limits should be initiated by individual neighborhoods.

“It has to be neighborhood driven,” Dowe said. "All that’s great, but if a street were to go to 20, I’d want the neighborhoods to ask for that. Before you ask for 20, drive it yourself. Because 20 is a good bit slower.”

Councilman Wil Brasington said he sees an opportunity to address residential street limits as part of traffic calming but only after study that accounts for traffic data and cost to implement.

If the city were to uniformly drop the limit to 20 mph, it would have to replace "several thousand" speed limit signs, Brotherton said.

"I recognize that it's been effective in places, but there's trade-offs for everything," Brasington said.

Some streets might benefit from a reduction, he said, but not all.

"There are some streets it could work on," Brasington said, "but do you really get the juice you're squeezing for if you go from 25 to 20?"

At a minimum, Bike Walk Greenville and Upstate Forever would like for the city to adopt the concept as part of a concerted marketing campaign similar to its near-ubiquitous campaign to encourage wearing of masks to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Call it an uber-version of the "drive like your kids live here" voluntarily placed signs.

"We come at this from advocacy for more-walkable neighborhoods," said Sherry Abbott, Upstate Forever's land policy manager. “People are putting out their own signs. As much as the posted speed limit is important, it’s more about getting to buy into it and understand that it will save lives and support walkability.”

Councilman John DeWorken said that he supports a city effort to promote public education and buy-in, especially given the city's current wide reach in public engagement

“What I really like about it is it generates a really robust conversation about how to slow down cars in our community," he said.