$2 million of Greenville County CARES funding set aside for school-age childcare

As an uncertain school year approaches and working parents worry about how to balance jobs and childcare for young school-age children on days when the coronavirus dictates school be held virtually, Greenville County has designated $2 million in available CARES Act grants to help childcare centers fund socially-distanced care and to help working parents afford the added costs of childcare.

Saying “a parent shouldn’t have to choose between a job and a child,” Greenville County officials announced the plan Thursday with just more than two weeks before Greenville County Schools plans to begin the school year Aug. 24.

The funds aim to provide childcare centers a boost to create short-term, full-day programs for school-age children for at least 10 weeks at a time when the virus spread in Greenville makes it unlikely students will be able to have in-person classes five days a week.

Many working families whose budgets have been rocked by the pandemic already, now face a difficult choice of how to care for their elementary and middle school children on those virtual school days when the parent must go to work but the children can’t go to school.

The funding for parents is admittedly a Band-aid on a large wound, officials said, but it will provide some relief for families for childcare that may cost $100-$150 per week.

Of the $2 million the county set aside for the program, $1.3 million will go directly to childcare providers. It will help providers pay for technology, equipment and staffing for the programs, said Derek Lewis, executive director of Greenville First Steps, a Greenville County nonprofit that provides early childhood support and is acting as the administrator of the program.

More than 9,000 students are expected to need full-day childcare on virtual school days and about 150 providers will be needed to meet those needs, Lewis said.

“None of these organizations planned on providing full day care three months ago,” Lewis said.

Of the money sent to childcare centers, 20% will be used for the centers to defray the costs of care for families.

In addition, $375,000 will be used for scholarships for essential health care workers, school district employees, county employees and families earning 300% of the federal poverty level, which is $75,000 for a family of four.

Another $140,000 will be administered through the Nonprofit Alliance for outside agencies to provide programming to childcare centers while $25,000 will go toward outreach and communication.

The goal is to provide children with a place for supervised learning when learning in school isn’t an option, said Joe Kernell, Greenville County administrator.

“It will help our economy by allowing parents to keep working while allowing our businesses and industries to stay open,” Kernell said.

About half of Greenville County’s childcare centers closed at some point during the pandemic and about 20% remain closed, some permanently. Others plan to reopen around Labor Day, Lewis said.

Many of those childcare centers offered after school programs in the past but aren’t set up for full day programming and will need to adapt to social distancing and cleaning guidelines brought on by the pandemic, he said.

The YMCA of Greenville, which has remained open and provided childcare for essential workers as well as summer childcare programs, will provide training for childcare centers who want to help during the pandemic.

How children may interact with instructors in a childcare setting was on display Thursday just before lunchtime at the Caine Halter YMCA.

Eight children sat, two or three to a table with backpacks tucked neatly into cubbies, as Erin Munroe, the branch’s director of youth and family services, led a writing exercise.

“If I had a million dollars, I would …” Munroe prompted. One by one, the children read their answers. No high fives, but after each child finished, the class followed with two claps and a finger snap. Even in that controlled setting, the difficulty of keeping a distance crept in. During a multiplication game, children leapt from their seats to be first to the front of the class with their answer.

One at a time, Munroe reminded them.

The YMCA’s model for socially-distanced childcare has worked so far, said Julie Hollister, the YMCA of Greenville’s association director for youth and family services. They’ve reduced capacity, enforced social distancing, trained staff, continued education, eliminated field trips and added social and emotional help for children, she said.

Temperatures are checked at the door and those adults or children with known exposure to the coronavirus must quarantine. Though there have been individuals test positive for the virus, the YMCA hasn’t had an outbreak at any locations and have had to shut down a class just once due to exposure.

“Especially with serving 400 children we feel like that’s a really high success rate,” Hollister said.

The school district determined it couldn’t provide that same level of socially distanced learning at full capacity and couldn’t host additional programs like the YMCA’s at its schools, which is why it wanted to partner with the county on this new program, said Whitney Hanna, the school district’s coordinator of collaboration.

Even when school children are at home, teachers and school employees will still need to work at their schools and the district couldn’t provide childcare at schools for those children, Hanna said.

The school district expects 1,200-2,000 employees will need childcare, she said.

This program will last 10 weeks from the start of the school year, essentially through Halloween. It is intended to reach as many families as possible but if infection rates don’t decline more may be needed.

Greenville First Steps is already working on the next stage, talking with private donors and organizations to find more assistance “in case we find that the need is greater than we budgeted for.”