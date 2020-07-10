2 homes, dozens of Greenville businesses in the path of $121M road bypass project

Like her neighbor Paul Wong, Maryellen Payne was at her Greenville home Thursday morning.
She had not noticed the sign in front of Wong's house that said something about Woodruff Road "congestion relief."
And neither knew the website mentioned on the sign linked to a study which listed their homes, along with 13 commercial properties, as lying in the path of a proposed five-lane highway. Instead, it was a reporter who told Wong and Payne that a $121 million plan to build a three-mile bypass around a crowded commercial corridor would likely go through their property.
Under consideration in various forms since 2007, the proposal cleared a major financial hurdle earlier this week with approval from a state board for a $49 million infrastructure grant. State lawmakers must also approve the grant but officials this week said that is barely more than formality.
The preferred route for the bypass, which would bring traffic relief along a busy suburban shopping district south of Greenville near the junction of interstates 85 and 385, is also close to final approval. Perhaps the most significant remaining hurdle: relocating Wong, Payne and dozens of businesses that lie in the project's proposed path. Right-of-way acquisition would start in spring 2022 under the plan and construction would begin in 2024.
“I don’t know how I feel about that,” Payne said. She has lived in her single-story home on Oak Forest Drive since 1984. “I'd have to read about it. I know Woodruff Road has been such a big mess.”
Wong said he has considered moving from his Miller Road home in the past but never wanted to because of its convenience. The relocation plan says his home is worth about $147,000. Other homes in the neighborhood have sold for twice that in recent months, he said. A listing on Zillow.com values his home at closer to $200,000.
“You ain’t going to pay me no $147,000,” he said.
Woodruff Road is a regional draw for shoppers with more than a dozen national big-box and grocery store chains on offer. But the combination of multiple shopping-center intersections and two interstate junctions in a short stretch creates regular traffic snarls.
Do nothing about the traffic, according to a state study, and by 2045 the average wait per vehicle at one intersection in front of Trader Joe’s will increase from 54 seconds per car – already rated a level “D” by traffic engineers – to 500 seconds.
That’s an average wait of eight minutes per car.
A “relocation plan” that state engineers first drafted in September 2019 charts out which properties will likely be affected by the bypass. The Post and Courier visited all of them Thursday. Some property tenants and owners learned within the last week that their property lay in the path of a proposed bypass. About half had no idea. All knew that something had been in the works to fix Woodruff Road for a decade or more.
The State Transportation Infrastructure Bank (STIB) approved the $49 million grant for the bypass on Tuesday, nearly a year after local officials applied for the money.
“This is huge,” Greenville County Council Chairman Butch Kirven said of the STIB board’s unanimous grant approval. “I think it will make a lot of difference to Woodruff Road and that whole area.”
The balance of money for the $121 million project will come from federal and local sources, Kirven said. A regional transportation group – known as GPATS – committed $42 million in federal money. Greenville County, which charges an annual $25 road fee to motorists, will provide another $30 million.
The proposed bypass consists of a zigzagging network of existing roads, which would be widened to five lanes, and some new roadway. Two new bridges will traverse interstates 85 and 385. Traffic will flow without any signals, instead using two-lane traffic circles, and there will be no curb cuts for new businesses or homes.
One of the businesses that might have to move is Greenville Gymnastics, a 30-year-old operation that has been on Miller Road since 1993. Under the bypass plan, Miller Road would be rerouted to a traffic circle just north of Greenville Gymnastics, and a five-lane highway would cross over the spot where the gym now stands.
“This location has been phenomenal for us,” Greenville Gymnastics owner Greg Force said. “Most gymnastic schools in this country range around 600 students, but we have been over 1,000 students for many years, and I credit much of that to our location. Gymnastics schools typically cannot move very far without losing a lot of students.”
Force told The Post and Courier this week that he leases the building. He said he understands property owners will be compensated but wants to know how or if the state plans to help relocate businesses that lease.
Jason Thomason, executive vice president of Truno Retail Technology Solutions, shared the same worry. Truno leases its 30,000-square-foot building on Smith Hines Road. The business will incur major costs if it has to move, Thomason said, including moving its inventory, setting up IT at a new location and finding a space that is comparable in convenience and size. He said he has confidence that state and local traffic engineers have developed the best plan possible but he also worried about having enough time to find a new home for the company's 45 employees.
Force first learned his school lies in the path of the bypass this week, he said. Thomason said he received a postcard last week.
The Post and Courier asked the county’s transportation planning manager, Keith Brockington, whether officials were reaching out to all property owners. Because the list of homes and businesses on the relocation list is preliminary, he said, reaching out to all would be premature.
Three of the commercial buildings on the relocation list are empty.
On Miller Road, brothers Jeff and Drew Barker run businesses on a three-acre tract that tie back to a company, Barker Air & Hydraulics, their father started in 1949. Today, the Barker brothers' children work at the company. It has operated out of a 12,800-square-foot building since 1975 and a second 12,800-square-foot building erected in 1994. Both would be razed under the current relocation plan and replaced with a traffic circle.
“I’m surprised we haven’t heard from the DOT,” Drew Barker said, “instead of hearing about it on the news.”
Despite emotional ties to the site, the men said they understood it was probably all but a done deal. All that remains, Jeff Barker said, is how much they would be compensated.
“How much money you got?” Jeff Barker said.
The site that could see the most number of business owners affected is the Merovan Business Center, a 60-acre complex of nine buildings housing dozens of small businesses. The state’s relocation plan identifies 30 tenants in three buildings – D, F and G – that might need to move. An office manager said the center is waiting on a final draft of the bypass plan before doing anything.
Once finished, the five-lane, limited-access bypass would carry nearly 21,000 cars a day, according to county documents. It would also slightly reduce Woodruff Road’s current daily load of nearly 50,000 cars near a major shopping center, The Shops at Greenridge, to about 48,000, according to a state traffic study.
The project's website – www.fixwoodruffroad.com – provides hundreds of pages of studies and maps related to the project. Planners have also posted signs along the proposed route urging motorists and property owners to check out the site and post questions or comments. Planners will take public input through Aug. 7.