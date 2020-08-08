150 Black Lives Matter protesters march through Greenville in honor of Breonna Taylor

Throughout the summer, downtown Greenville's streets have filled with protesters' shouts through megaphones, police bicycles stacked together as front lines and — at the heart of it all — microcosms of confrontation with authority.

On Saturday, under the banner of Greenville Black Lives Matter, about 150 protesters marched from Falls Park to the Greenville County Courthouse and back across the Church Street bridge.

The march was in honor of Breonna Taylor, a Black Kentucky woman who was killed in a botched raid of her home by Louisville Police. But the demonstration became more about hyper-local tension between police and those who feel oppressed in general by their authority.

The day started in 90-degree heat below the Falls Park plaza, where activist Bruce Wilson spoke of Taylor's death and the call to remove a Confederate statue nearly a mile away up North Main Street, where last Saturday his group clashed with defenders of the monument. That conflict led to five arrests as militiamen armed with rifles stood watch.

The march Saturday was soon to begin with the accustomed chants of "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice, no peace. No racist police."

Leading up to the march, Greenville Police told anyone carrying a bag that wasn't clear that they had to leave the gathering.

One woman, Megan Sharpe, refused to leave. Police began to escort her away as the protest's organizer, Bruce Wilson, told the entire protest group to begin the march behind her.

Police wrote Sharpe a $50 citation as she held a stack of loose cash that had been collected on the spot to cover the cost.

Police Capt. Michael Yearout explained that bags that aren't clear aren't allowed in picketing events by city ordinance.

Then, protesters began to ask about the men last week dressed in tactical gear with assault rifles slung around their necks as BLM protested for removal of the Confederate monument.

"Think about what you're doing and what you're saying," Wilson yelled through a microphone. "You want to start a peaceful protest while having a book bag, but you got a militia in downtown Greenville with rifles."

Yearout explained that the city used to have an ordinance that banned the open carry of rifles, but state law doesn't prevent it, and it takes precedence.

"That got overturned by the Attorney General," Yearout told Wilson. "We can no longer enforce that."

A line of police on bicycles formed on South Main Street as the protest over the ticket moved up to the Falls Park plaza. Soon, the march began, as police escorted the protesters up Main Street on the way to the courthouse on East North Street.

It's a scene reminiscent of what has been a summer of protest after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.

The following weekend in Greenville — as was the case across the country — saw riot police advance and pepper spray and flash bangs fill the air as thousands took to the streets.

Downtown has flared up several times since, but unlike other major cities, no significant property damage or widespread chaos has unfolded.

Saturday's event stayed on course.

Where police during the Floyd protests two months ago stopped protesters cold at East Washington Street with shots of pepper spray to keep them from marching toward the courthouse and Interstate 385, the protesters on Saturday didn't clash with the line of police creating a barrier with bicycles.

But it didn't stop them from taking the opportunity to challenge authority in close quarters, typically without masks on either side, whenever police enforced a prearranged boundary for the march, such as when the group tried to return to Falls Park by filling part of the four-lane highway Church Street.

They were successful.

Ultimately, police on bikes escorted the group across the Church Street bridge, which Wilson and fellow organizer Derrick Quarles hailed as a victory to occupy one of Greenville's significant vantage points.

The city has a picket ordinance in place that requires protesters to clear their event with authorities. The city says it's designed to ensure safety. Wilson has filed notice of picketing for his events — but on Saturday, after the bag issue, he said he would no longer do so.

"When it comes to Black Lives Matter, we got to jump through hoop after hoop after hoop, and dammit I'm getting tired of it," Wilson said.

Another Black Lives Matter protest to remove the Confederate monument — like others that have been moved like Charleston's John C. Calhoun towering over Marion Square — is scheduled for next Saturday.