$1 billion Greenville County Square project progressing, with pandemic 'tweaks' possible

Greenville County leaders and the developer of the $1 billion project to redevelop County Square say they will adjust the project as needed if the public’s habits change in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most remain confident the development will continue and pay for itself.

But at least one council member said he has concerns that financial projections were created before the pandemic forced a financial reckoning of many business sectors, and that the county may need to reexamine its plans .

“We built those entire projections on a market that may not exist in the same form due to the virus,” said County Councilman Rick Roberts.

Butch Kirven, county council chairman, said he remains confident the project won’t cost taxpayers and will be built within the eight-to-10 year timeline originally proposed.

The timeline allows the project’s main developer, RocaPoint Partners, to optimize the timing for land sales on the 37-acre site and will allow the developers to weather some of the market downturns and adjust the project’s scope as needed, Kirven said. He called the developers an ideal partner because they aren’t speculative builders and use their own money rather than borrowing capital.

“They aren’t leveraged. They don’t have debt. They’re not speculative. They’ve planned long-range for this out eight to 10 years. They’re not in a rush. They’re going to time the market when it’s beneficial to them,” Kirven said.

The coronavirus pandemic has raised awareness among County Council members and RocaPoint Partners, the lead project developer, that some elements of the massive mixed-use development may shift in the coming years depending on economic factors. For instance, the project as originally proposed includes the concept of a movie theater, numerous restaurants and one million square feet of office space, all in sectors of the economy left shaken by the pandemic.

Phil Mays, principal of Atlanta-based RocaPoint Partners, said they are continuing to determine the impact and how that may ultimately change the design and layout of the project. Since the virus hasn’t been shown to spread significantly outdoors, its partner architects have emphasized the importance of incorporating open, outdoor spaces in the project design.

“We remain confident in the vision to create a special, walkable site for residents and visitors of Greenville,” Mays said. “There is flexibility in both the type of uses that will surround the County Square administrative building and the timing for delivery, and we remain focused on developing an environment that supports local business growth while keeping the charm inherent to downtown Greenville.”

In a mid-June update to county officials, RocaPoint shared how the level of confidence national construction contractors felt in the marketplace had initially fallen precipitously for their expectations of sales, profit margins and their ability to retain staff. Those confidence levels cratered in March before rebounding slightly in April, according to JLL, the international real estate research and investment company.

But, RocaPoint noted to county officials, construction hours increased 2% in South Carolina during that time, an indication that it remained a strong market.

As dirt continues to move to grade the eventual site of the new county administrative building at the corner of University and Church streets, planning for the remainder of the project has continued to evolve. Initial designs for the county offices included an emphasis on outdoor spaces and the project is in early enough stage to adjust its indoor spaces to a post-COVID design. The county office building is scheduled to be finished in mid-2022. Once staff and offices are moved from the existing County Square to the new building, demolition and building new infrastructure will take 18 months.

The county conceived of the redevelopment as a way to build a new County Square to replace the aging, 300,000-square-foot footprint of its current offices and to make better use of its acreage in an increasingly urban and developing downtown Greenville.

County council approved of the project because the sale of land to private developers and the tax revenue generated as the acreage and eventual buildings are added to the tax base would produce enough revenue to build its new county office tower at no cost to taxpayers.

Kirven said he remains confident the project can be done without a tax increase even if the pandemic slows the sales and construction timeline. The county frontloaded its split of project revenue with RocaPoint so it could recoup the $120 million bond it took out to cover the costs of the office building construction and moving Family Court, state services and EMS to new locations.

Roberts said he looks at the buildout timeline and the shifting economic factors and wonders if there will still be the same demand for office space in a post-coronavirus economy.

“You may not see as much demand for new buildings,” he said. He wants to hold more in-depth conversations about how the development may change in this new economy.

“We seem to be moving ahead without too much concern for that, but I still have concern,” he said.

County Councilwoman Liz Seman said there may be tweaks to some of the development’s aspects along the way, but she believed office space would still be strong, even if it looks different.

And outdoor space will become even more important, she said.

“I think there were always plans for outdoor space but I think that may get even more attention,” she said.

RocaPoint released its initial set of street design plans for the new development with its inspiration drawn directly from Main Street in Greenville. Plans call for wide sidewalks, decorative pavers and tree-lined streets. Initial designs show planted medians and a 12-foot-wide multiuse path.

RocaPoint is still working with the city of Greenville to finalize its streetscape plans and to determine possible routes to connect to the nearby Swamp Rabbit Trail, Mays said.

A paved multi-use path would surround the development with eight locations for bicycle parking and five proposed locations for bus and rideshare stops.

The entrance from Church Street onto University Street would have two lanes in each direction split by a planted median. University Street would narrow to two lanes at its first intersection with on-street parallel parking.

Bradshaw Street and Claussen Avenue, two other entrances into the project, would have sidewalks on each side of the street and trees planted along the corridor. Claussen would have an eight-foot wide, two-way bike path separated from traffic lanes, according to plans.

Plans for a large lawn in front of the new county offices have also begun to take shape. A series of memorial walls are proposed on a wide walkway near a landscaped garden. At the front, a large circular fountain would sit near the street.

The development’s streetscape designs still must be approved by the city of Greenville.

In total, the project is slated to have 300,000 square-feet of retail, including a grocery store, a three-story, 60,000-square-foot fitness center and a movie theater that’s planned to anchor the central retail hub. A mix of ground-level retail and restaurant spaces are planned throughout the site. A hotel is planned, as is nearly 1.7 million square-feet of residential space with a mix of apartments and condos and more than 120,000 square-feet of prime loft office space.

The project’s overall design won approval from the city of Greenville in January and calls for a maximum height of 12 stories for some buildings at the project’s center with building heights stepped down to eight and four stories on the outer edges that abut neighborhoods.

Mays said RocaPoint would continue to evaluate the marker “to develop meaningful contributions to the local community.”

Kirven said he’s seen other RocaPoint projects and expects Greenville’s space will be quality.

“They want to get something in here that they know is going to work,” he said.