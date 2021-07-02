Greenville area real estate happenings for the week of July 2, 2021

Business Fair 2021
What: Mix and mingle with local small business owners at a business fair put on by the Greenville Chamber. Exhibitor tables are $250 for investors, and $500 for non-investors. Table availability is limited due to Covid-19 guidelines.
When: July 15
Where: Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Road
Price: Free
More info: greenvillechamber.org
Community Service Mix and Mingle
What: Networking event hosted by the Community Service Committee of the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, which is supporting Rebuild Upstate, the Center for Education Equity, and the Palmetto Foundation for Prevention and Recovery.
When: July 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Southern Growl Beer Company, 155 North Buncombe Road, Greer
Price: Free
More info: ggar.com
Upstate CREIA Monthly Meeting
What: Monthly meeting of the Upstate Carolina Real Estate Investors Association, featuring guest speakers, networking, education and more. Networking hour begins at 6 p.m., with main meeting following at 7.
When: July 19, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Embassy Suites, 670 Verdae Blvd., Greenville
Price: Free for members, $20 for nonmembers
More info: upstatecreia.com
Summer RPAC Fundraising Social
What: Social to benefit the Realtor Political Action Committee, which backs local candidates who support homeownership, affordable housing and private property rights, regardless of party affiliation. RPAC helps members have a stronger voice on legislation that effects real estate at the local and state levels. Event will feature food, drinks, music and socializing with other Realtors.
When: Aug. 2, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Southernside Brewing Co., 25 Delano Drive, Unit D, Greenville
Price: Contact the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors for ticket and registration details.
More info: ggar.com
GGAR New Member Orientation
What: Orientation for new members of the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors. All new members are required to complete orientation within 60 days of joining, or all services will be terminated until completion of the course. Topics covered include member benefits, safety, fair housing, antitrust, RESPA, and the Realtor Code of Ethics.
When: Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville
Price: Free
More info: ggar.com
Greenville Building and Renovation Expo
What: A comprehensive expo filled with innovative displays showcasing the latest trends in design and product offerings. Visitors will also have the opportunity to talk directly with local experts and get the advice you need to help you with your home improvement projects.
When: Aug 27-29
Where: Greenville Convention Center Conference Hall, 1 Exposition Avenue
Price: $4 for adults, 18-under free
More info: info@homeshowcenter.com
Greenville Chamber Annual Meeting
What: The 132nd annual meeting held by the Greenville Chamber, where Upstate business and community leaders gather to hear a vision for fueling a region where businesses succeed and people prosper. More details will be released closer to the event date.
When: Sept. 14, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Fluor Field, 935 South Main St., Greenville
Price: $95 for Chamber investors, $150 for general admission
More info: greenvillechamber.org
HBA of Anderson Golf Classic
What: The 40th annual golf classic put on by the Homebuilders Association of Anderson, which allows members to relax and connect with one another. Event is typically a sellout. Includes longest drive, closest to pin, and putting contests.
When: Sept. 16
Where: Cobbs Glenn Country Club, 2201 Cobbs Way, Anderson
Price: Contact HBAA for details
More info: hbaofanderson.com/golf-tournament/
HBA of Greater Spartanburg Sporting Clays
What: Annual fall shooting event put on by the Homebuilders Association of Greater Spartanburg. Register by Oct. 5. Optional five-stand available before event. Participants must bring own shells, ear protection and eye protection.
When: Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m.
Where: River Bend Sportsman’s Resort, 1000 Wilkie Bridge Road, Inman
Price: $400 for team of four
More info: hbaspartanburg.com
Upstate Parade of Homes
What: Discover creative ideas and new possibilities by touring new homes built by approved professional builders associated with the Homebuilders Association of Greenville.
When: Oct. 8-19 and 15-17
Where: Various sites
Price: TBA
More info: upstateparadeofhomes.com
HBA of Anderson Fall Clay Shoot
What: Annual tournament open to shooters of all experience levels, which also provides networking opportunity for members of the Homebuilders Association of Anderson. Price includes 100 targets, 12-gauge shotgun and lunch.
When: Oct. 8
Where: Belton Gun Club, 200 Corner Road, Belton
Price: $100
More info: hbaofanderson.com/fall-clay-shoot/
Spartanburg Fall Home and Garden Show
What: Exhibits featuring the latest in home improvement products and services, furnishings and accessories, and decorating and remodeling ideas.
When: Oct. 30-31, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, Spartanburg
Price: Free
More info: local.aarp.org
Greenville Real Estate Award
What: Award that pays tribute to a member of the real estate and economic development community who has shown outstanding leadership, vision and a long history of service to the community. The event also includes an appeal to support the March of Dimes.
When: Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: AC Hotel, 315 South Main St., Greenville
Price: Packages begin at $100
More info: marchofdimes.org
Greenville Remodeling Expo
What: A comprehensive home remodeling expo that can help make your dream home a reality. Experts will be on hand showcasing such areas as cabinetry and countertops, flooring, sunrooms and additions, basement finishing, waterproofing, smart home automation, and energy-efficient windows and exterior products.
When: Jan. 14-16, 2022
Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive
Price: Adults $4, children 18-under free
More info: homeshowcenter.com/overview/greenville
Southern Home and Garden Show
What: The largest and most popular home and garden event in South Carolina, with thousands of square feet of exhibits featuring landscape design, lawn and garden equipment, interior design, windows and window treatments, flooring, decking, outdoor living, home entertainment and automation and more.
When: Feb. 18-20, 2022
Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive
Price: Adults $8, seniors $6, children 12-under free
More info: southernhomeandgardenshow.com