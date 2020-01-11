Great design – Notable vehicles that shined in 2019
I was reading an article in Automotive News about autos that took it up a notch in design and technology in 2019.
Dealers want to sway us buyers into believing that their brand is the best. Did you think a decade or so ago you could walk into a dealership, grab a latte and peruse the lot or wait on your car to be serviced?
Like the showrooms they’re in, autos are vying for our attention. With used car sales up more than new, auto manufacturers are taking it to the limit – to help make you buy what you want.
Here’s a list of notable “key designs” vehicles of 2019, according to Automotive News.
Ford Mustang Mach E: Powered by a battery but as good-looking as the fast sporty models, Ford is hoping the green crowd crosses over to the traditional Mustang crowd. A merging of battery power, cool and decent performance.
Honda e: Honda’s electric car is charming and filled with groovy gadgets. Touted as being reminiscent of the 1970s Civic that helped make Honda a household name and a fantastic, long-lasting car.
Aston Martin DBX: Since everyone and their bro (or sis) wants an SUV, Aston Martin delivered with this spiffy model. Hoping to follow in the footsteps of other exclusive luxury brands who introduced their SUV models, nobody does it better than Aston Martin. I can’t see James Bond in one, but you never know.
Land Rover Defender: I love a Land Rover. It feels so elegant and proper. This one competes with Mercedes Benz G class.
Telsa Cybertruck: This one made the list because of its look and because of Elon Musk. It’s so odd looking and I thought that all that aerodynamic smooth body stuff meant something. This truck looks like a Jetson’s version of something. Sharp angles and robotic-looking, I’m sure it’ll make Star Wars fans happy if they can afford one.
Porsche Taycan: An electric Porsche. I’ll wait and see. What are we going to do with all these batteries? Will it sound like a Porsche? But hey, great engineering.
Volkswagen ID4: The battery-powered compact crossover is coming to American late this year. If you can’t wait, you can go get one in Europe which is touted as being “the tip of the spear of Volkswagen Group’s $66 billion global electric onslaught.” This one is about the size of a VW Golf.
Toyota Mirai: A redesigned body with fuel cell-power and a price tag starting at $58,500, but it’s only offered in two states according to Car and Driver. Hawaii and California. Gotta be close to a hydrogen-refueling station.
Chevrolet Corvette: Supposedly re-imagined for younger enthusiasts and to inspire “bigger changes down the road,” such as an SUV. Who would have ever thought a Corvette would ever be an SUV?
Happy motoring. Be safe out there.