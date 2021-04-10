You have permission to edit this article.
Gov. McMaster visits SC National Guard troops at US-Mexican border

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visits S.C. National Guard troops stationed at the wall along the U.S.-Mexican border in Del Rio, Texas, about 150 miles west of San Antonio, on April 10. McMaster, a Republican who is an ally of former President Donald Trump, posted on social media how he thought it was unacceptable that the wall construction has stopped. McMaster completed a two-day visit to the border where about 300 S.C. troops are deployed, helping federal law enforcement. State Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Van McCarty traveled with the governor, and they also visited troops stationed along the wall in El Paso, Texas, on April 9. (Provided by S.C. Governor’s Office)

 Provided by S.C. Governor’s Office

