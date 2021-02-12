Goose Creek firefighters rescue pedestrian stuck in mud

GOOSE CREEK — A man had to be rescued by firefighters the morning of Feb. 11 after he became stuck up to his waist in mud on a busy highway.

City firefighters were called around 9:30 a.m. to St. James Avenue in front of the Publix at St. James Shopping Center and started work to free the man, said Fire Chief Mike Nixon.

The elderly man, who has dementia, was crossing the highway with his wife, who uses a walker, Nixon said. She was attempting to guide him across when he became stuck in a quicksand-like mixture that had formed in the center turn lane.

The lane had been dug out as part of a road project and backfilled with sand and dirt, which turned to mud after recent downpours, the chief said.

According to the city, the project began Dec. 14 and his being managed by the S.C. Department of Transportation.

"The project will see the construction of a raised concrete median added to a portion of St. James Avenue," according to the city. "The median is being added to decrease the number of traffic accidents on that stretch of highway. Raised medians will be installed on St. James Avenue from Old Moncks Corner Road to the (U.S. Route) 52 intersection."

The Post and Courier contacted a SCDOT spokesman but did not receive comment prior to deadline.

"She was crossing the road and she thought it was solid," Nixon said.

The man's wife tried to help her husband, but her foot became stuck as well, he said.

Firefighters arrived and started digging around the man until they could use a backboard — a rigid board used to rescue and transport injured people who need to be immobilized — to pull the man over the soupy mixture, Nixon said. It took crews about 15 minutes to free the man.

The man was not injured and firefighters gave him and his wife a ride home, according to the department.