Google expands its carpool service
SAN FRANCISCO — Google will begin offering its pay-to-carpool service throughout the U.S. in an effort to reduce the commute-time congestion that its popular Waze navigation app is designed to avoid.
The expansion announced Wednesday builds upon a carpooling system that Waze began testing two years ago in northern California and Israel.
Drivers willing to give someone a ride for a small fee to cover some of their costs for gas and other expenses need only Waze's app on their phone. Anyone willing to pay a few bucks to hitch a ride will need to install a different Waze app focused on carpooling.
Waze says about 1.3 million drivers and passengers have signed up for its carpooling service as it gradually expanded. Waze itself has 130 million users worldwide.
Aetna buyout OK'd, with conditions
NEW YORK — The proposed $69 billion merger between CVS Health and Aetna is getting a greenlight, with some conditions.
The Justice Department on Wednesday approved the deal on the condition that Aetna moves ahead with its plan to sell its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan business, resolving some anti-monopoly issues.
Aetna announced last month it'd sell the business for an undisclosed amount.
CVS announced plans to buy Aetna late last year. The deal is expected to give the drugstore chain a bigger role in health care, with the companies combining to manage care through CVS stores, clinics and prescription drugs.
Longtime Amazon workers get raises
NEW YORK — Amazon, facing a backlash from longtime warehouse workers who say its $15 hourly minimum wage wouldn't benefit them, will now get a bigger raise.
The company says adjustments are being made this week, and workers who already made $15 an hour will get more than the $1 extra an hour promised last week. Amazon says the raise will differ by warehouse.
A worker at a Maryland warehouse, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity for fear of being fired, says employees were told Tuesday that they would now get a raise of $1.25 an hour after Nov. 1. That's 25 cents more an hour than what they were told last week.
Wholesale prices up 0.2% in Sept.
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose a mild 0.2 percent last month, held down by lower food and energy prices, suggesting that inflation remains in check despite the economy's robust growth.
The Labor Department says its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 2.6 percent compared with a year earlier, the smallest increase since January. Wholesale prices rose in September after two months of flat or declining readings.
Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core wholesale prices rose 0.2 percent in September and 2.5 percent from a year earlier.
Inflation has crept higher this year, eroding the value of Americans' paychecks. Yet core prices remain close to the Federal Reserve's target of 2 percent and have yet to show signs of rapid acceleration.
Big Roundup cancer verdict tested
SAN FRANCISCO — A jury's $289 million verdict in favor of a school groundskeeper who says Roundup weed killer caused his cancer faced its first court test Wednesday.
The judge in the case indicated in a tentative ruling that a new trial would be granted.
Agribusiness giant Monsanto argued that the verdict in favor of DeWayne Johnson should be tossed because he failed to prove that Roundup or similar herbicides caused his lymphoma, and presented no evidence that company executives were malicious in marketing Roundup.
Regulators around the world have concluded on "multiple occasions" that the active ingredient in Roundup — glyphosate — is not a human carcinogen, attorneys said. They called the verdict "extraordinary" and said it requires "exceptional scrutiny." Johnson's attorneys responded that the jury was well-educated and attentive.