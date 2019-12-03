Google founders to exit parent firm
SAN FRANCISCO — Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai will stay in his role and also become chief executiev officer of Alphabet.
Page, who had been serving as CEO of Alphabet, and Brin, who had been president of Alphabet, will remain on the board of the company.
Pichai has been leading Google for more than four years. Brin and Page have been noticeably absent from company events in recent months.
Page and Brin started the search giant in 1998 in Silicon Valley.
FAA chief to discuss Max review
WASHINGTON — The head of the Federal Aviation Administration will face questions next week from a congressional panel about the agency's review of the Boeing 737 Max, which has been grounded since two crashes that killed 346 people.
The House Transportation Committee said FAA administrator Stephen Dickson will testify at a hearing Dec. 11.
It is taking much longer than Boeing expected to update the Max's flight software and computers and put together a pilot-training course. It's not clear whether the company can meet its goal of resuming deliveries of the plane this month.
Dickson said last week that the FAA will handle the review of all Max jets built since the grounding — estimated to be more than 300 planes — rather than delegating some of that work to Boeing employees.
AK Steel to be sold in $1.1B deal
CLEVELAND — Cleveland-Cliffs will buy AK Steel in a stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion, saying the tie-up will create a vertically integrated company that pairs the buyer's iron ore pellet production with the seller's rolled and stainless steel operations.
Cliffs shareholders will own about 68 percent of the combined company.
AK Steel will become a subsidiary of Cliffs and keep its branding and corporate identity. Cliffs will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Its headquarters will stay in Cleveland, while maintaining a significant presence at AK Steel's current offices in West Chester, Ohio along with its research and innovation center in Middletown, Ohio.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.
TVA fined over nuclear reports
NASHVILLE — Federal regulators have fined the nation's largest public utility $145,000 for submitting incomplete and inaccurate information on a backup system at its Watts Bar Nuclear Plant.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission notified the Tennessee Valley Authority of the proposed fine regarding the Spring City, Tennessee plant in a Nov. 19 letter. The utility, in turn, says it has taken corrective action, adding that the backup configuration was never used.
According to the commission, the incorrect and inaccurate information that the utility provided from July 2010 to January 2015 didn't result in consequences, but it was used in part to approve reactor licensing requests at the plant.
The commission has said the backup setup would've been inadequate to power safety equipment in certain accident scenarios.
TVA spokesman Jim Hopson said the federal utility inadvertently used the inaccurate information to develop a configuration that would have been rarely used.
"This did not affect public safety, did not impact daily operations, and this plant alignment was never used," Hopson said in a statement. "TVA has completed an updated safety analysis and is providing the accurate and complete documentation to the NRC."
Watts Bar has the two newest nuclear units in the United States, with the first unit becoming operational in 1996 and the second following in October 2016. TVA serves 10 million people in parts of seven Southeastern states.
Ex-Google workers to file complaint
SAN FRANCISCO — Four workers fired from Google last week are planning to file a federal labor complaint against the company, claiming it unfairly retaliated against them for organizing workers around social causes.
The former employees said Tuesday they are preparing to file unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board this week. All four were fired Nov. 25 for what Google said were violations of its data security policy.
Company officials wrote in a memo — without confirming the employees' names — that the four were "searching for, accessing, and distributing business information outside the scope of their jobs."
But the four workers — Laurence Berland, Sophie Waldman, Rebecca Rivers and Paul Duke — say they believe they did not violate company policies and claim that Google is using the alleged violations as an excuse to terminate them for labor activity. Google disputes that they fired the employees for organizing activity.
Radio giant picks Tenn. for HQ
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Broadcast radio streaming company iHeartMedia has announced it will be establishing a second headquarters in Nashville.
The New York-based company said the Tennessee city's rich music culture, "eccentric vibe," lower cost of living and university presence were among factors attracting it to the area. Executives also cited Nashville's growing technology sector and digital talent as a main draw for the new site, which will house the company's digital product team. The office is expected to open in early 2020.
The company didn't list a potential office location or say how many jobs may be created. The Tennessean reports nine Nashville openings were posted as of Monday.
Economic development officials told the newspaper the state and city aren't providing financial incentives to the company.