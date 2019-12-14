Shannon was removed from her home because of domestic violence, neglect and abandonment and is now living at the Carolina Youth Development Center.
Shannon is working hard in school and focusing on getting accepted into college, along with working part time and participating in extracurricular activities.
Shannon needs assistance in getting basic school supplies, including a backpack, calculator and notebooks. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help Shannon help her get the most out of her education.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
TODAY'S TOTAL $5,731.11
PREVIOUS TOTAL $94,185.34
YEAR TO DATE $99,916.45
LAST YEAR TO DATE $143,800.45