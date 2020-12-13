Yarborough Applegate Law Firm shares its community spirit with the Good Cheer Fund

The Yarborough Applegate Law Firm has once again generously contributed to the annual Good Cheer Fund.
We are privileged to announce that the firm has donated $10,000 to help the less fortunate during the holidays.
Attorney William E. Applegate IV wrote a letter from the law firm, which has donated to the fund for years, about the donation and how charity is even more important in 2020.
"We are very proud to be able to give back to the community we serve, especially this year when so many people have been challenged and so many are in need," Applegate wrote.
Donations such as this one help so many in the Lowcountry.
Luis, a 14-year-old boy who came to the Carolina Youth Development Center this summer, is one of them.
His family migrated from Guatemala two years ago, and Luis spent his time working to help support his family instead of attending school.
Luis is behind on his studies and has not had a chance to learn English, making communication with the other kids at the center nearly impossible.
Luis wants to make friends, but that’s hard to do when you don’t speak the language. For the holidays, Luis is asking Santa for a tablet so he can use a translator to communicate with his housemates and caregivers, as well as language lessons to help get caught up in school. Your donation to the Good Cheer Funds can help fulfill Luis’ Christmas wish and help him access the tools he needs.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Yarborough Applegate Law Firm 10,000.00
Chrystine Zweibel 300.00
Joan Cain 100.00
Karen and Andy Abrams 150.00
For the I'On GOM's 150.00
Linda Lizotte 100.00
Jolene Struebbe and Jim Miller 100.00
Barbara and John Keaton 50.00
Jim and Karen Peterson 250.00
In honor of Catherine (Coo) with love from Boo's gang 100.00
As a member of the Mt. Pleasant ROMEO Group 25.00
Tom and Minnie Mayberry 100.00
The Amrhein Family 300.00
In lieu of gifts and with the spirit of Seasonal Giving, I honor my family and friends with this charitable donation to share with those less fortunate in these dire times. Your love and support is treasured. I wish you all happy and healthy holidays and all the best for 2021 from Barbara Stutler 500.00
ANONYMOUS
100.00
50.00
100.00
50.00
922.00
100.00
50.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Catherine Latto, Latto & Associates Inc. 1,000.00
Margaret Humphreys 500.00
IN MEMORY OF
My beloved uncle Henry E. Bottoms 50.00
Bowen Ellis 100.00
Bo Kerrison 100.00
Richard Arthur Haberstroh, father of Charlotte Hartsock 100.00
Rene Ravenel, M.D. 100.00
Preston Hipp 100.00
In loving memory of our precious daughter Lyndsey Swicord Thaxton from Mom, Dad, Amy, Melissa, Jim,
Will, Chase, Hayes, Whitt, Charlie, Grace, Caroline and Benjamin 1,000.00
In honor and memory of J. Douglas Donehue from the Board of Director's of the Star Gospel Mission:
The Rev. William Christian 100.00
Ellen Cole 100.00
Dr. Tom Cook 100.00
Dan David 100.00
Chris Dugan 100.00
Graham Eubank 200.00
David Garner 100.00
David Ingle, Chairman 250.00
Jimmy Kerr 100.00
Bill Moody 100.00
John Ott 100.00
John Pardee 100.00
Reid Patrick 100.00
Greg Rollins 100.00
Andy Shook 150.00
Alex Shortridge 150.00
Johnny Stuhr 100.00
Mikell Thaxton 100.00
Michael Whitfield 200.00
In loving memory of Elizabeth T. Anderson 500.00
Richard McLaren 12/11/1927 — 5/5/2019 from his family 500.00
LGG 100.00
Scott Rast 100.00
Debbie, Dottie, Julian, Millie and Don 100.00
Thomas and Katherine Maybank 10.00
My beloved son Tilghman Kronsberg 100.00
Terry White 25.00
With loving memories of Joan R. Stutler, Warren H. Stutler, Eleanor Cain Stutler and William Cain from The Stutler Family 100.00
Joe 100.00
Our grandparents Nanny J, PawTaw J and PawPaw W. We miss you from Stephanie and Michael 300.00
Dr. Chris Tountas from wife Rosemary 200.00
My parents Claude and Elsie Saunders 200.00
Our parents Rose and Marion Dennis and Tina and Bobby Jordan 100.00
Bob Schaffner 100.00
Michael Reese, John Barton and Sara and Everett Ellis 500.00
Our beloved mother Barbara (Bunny) ~ she truly was the Spirit of Christmas 20.00
With love for a special mom and grandmother Catherine Veronica Johnstone 100.00
Our daughter Betsy 1,000.00
With fond memories of our parents Jake and Pauline Teaster, Wesley and Virginia Lucas, uncle Robert
Jones and brother Mike Teaster 300.00
Sarah and Charlie Schreiner 56.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $23,508.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $109,151.00
YEAR TO DATE $132,659.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $94,185.34