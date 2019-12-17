Faith is the sole caregiver of young twin boys, Jay and Christian. Faith recently gained custody of the twins when their biological mother was found to be unfit to care for them.
Faith is on a fixed income and has been struggling financially since gaining custody.
As such, she’s concerned about outfitting the boys with winter clothing and providing them with education games this holiday season. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help The Salvation Army provided the twins with gifts and clothes and help take some of the stress off Faith.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 23 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2020 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
In honor of sons Darien and Kent and their families from Ruth Gabriel 1,000.00
John and Teri Richmond 100.00
Susan White 50.00
Julie Thurber 50.00
Robert Callahan 100.00
Alice Jervey 100.00
Sarah Darwin 50.00
Priscilla Minkel 100.00
In honor of family and friends from Ken and Teresa Smith 150.00
Jim and Danny Kenney 100.00
The Bell Pets 20.00
Helen and Edward Landesman 50.00
Thanksgiving for Fresh Start and all they do from Alex and Jane Dickson 100.00
In honor of our granddaughters Chelsea, Amanda, Danielle and Sydney from CALF 150.00
Brew and Libby Hagood 500.00
John and Joan Roche 100.00
Marie Stonehouse 100.00
In honor of: Claire, Abigail, Samantha and Carson 400.00
James and Susan McKenna 100.00
Elizabeth Battle 300.00
Gary and Elaine Boone 250.00
Bryan and Joyce Hassell 100.00
Barbara and Walter Jennings 100.00
Ann and Jerry Mitchell 1,000.00
Richard Leat 500.00
In honor of my grandchildren Deva, Nathan and Phinneas Funk 20.00
ANONYMOUS
150.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Claire and Billy Wertz 200.00
Elton and Kathy Carrier (local) 150.00
IN MEMORY OF
My husband Howard D. Edwards 500.00
Toby Clark 100.00
My wife Joan P. Housand by Elwood Housand 100.00
My beloved sister 50.00
Walter Tylee 40.00
Our best friend Jim Hardee from Raymond and Nelle Allen 50.00
Our parents George and Olga Moluf and Bob and Bessie Sims 100.00
Alice "Smiley" Miller and Henry 100.00
Maury and Jordie from Joan Bailey 25.00
My parents John and Alma Langford by Mary Sue Graham 50.00
Bo and Felicia Morrison 200.00
Carolyn Hutson 100.00
Wilhelmina Ravenel 100.00
John M. Gantt 284.00
Betty Fleming 500.00
Jane B. Moyes, Marilyn and Robert Kube, Bill Van Auken, Bart, Tanner, Tashi and Zeke 200.00
Two wonderful friends, recently departed, who gave so much to our city, Tommy Thornhill and Ben Hagood from "Peter" and "Pattie" McGee 500.00
Henry M. Anderson 200.00
Cecil R. "Smitty" Smith 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $9,389.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $112,841.45
YEAR TO DATE $122,230.45
LAST YEAR TO DATE $181,056.45