Tameka lost her vision due to a complication during her pregnancy and recently became a client at the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired SC to adjust to her new life.
Tameka is now enrolled in their vocational rehabilitation program so she can get back to work to support herself and her children. She dreams of opening her own business, but she needs a computer with text magnification software. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help Tameka get the computer she needs to make her dream a reality.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Patrick and Barbara Harrington 100.00
SEA Island Title 50.00
Mike and Anne Connor 100.00
John and Karen Gaag 1,000.00
David Murray 500.00
Merry Christmas and good cheer to all! Jim and Marlisa Bannister 500.00
Cathy and Tom Zaucha 100.00
In thanksgiving for my grandsons Zachary, Ian and Ander 100.00
Deborah Miller 100.00
Douglas and Karen deVlaming 500.00
Wishing everyone good cheer and a happy new year! 250.00
ANONYMOUS
250.00
IN MEMORY OF
Dr. Charlton deSaussure 90.00
Anne K. Donato and Desmond Koster 200.00
Jerome and Ruby Frank and Arthur Morrison 150.00
Donna Smith Harvey 100.00
Adelaide Simpson 250.00
William Bebout 50.00
In loving memory of our parents Phi and George Seabrook 100.00
Juanita Louis 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $4,590.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $51,793.20
YEAR TO DATE $56,383.20
LAST YEAR TO DATE $101,039.00