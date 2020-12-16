Woman recently diagnosed with permanent vision loss sets New Year's resolution

Sarah recently came to the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina to learn how to live with her new visual disability. She was scared when she received her diagnosis of permanent vision loss, but now, with the encouragement of ABVI staff and fellow clients, she is hopeful she can do everyday things by herself again.
Sarah decided that her New Year’s resolution will be to learn to shop for groceries and cook independently.
She is motivated and ready to put in the hard work necessary, but she knows she will need to get to and from ABVI’s Ladson facility regularly for activities of daily living training. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund will help Sara with her transportation needs so she can attend vision rehabilitation classes.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
In honor of Anne, Betsy and Sanna love Heidi 100.00
Merry Christmas to Pam, Charlie and Lexi love Heidi and Arthur 100.00
Merry Christmas to Jimmy and Penny love Heidi and Arthur 100.00
Donia and Barry Teagle 250.00
Nancy and Phil Whirley 1,000.00
Best granddaughters ever Isabelle, Marianne and Juliette 250.00
The Baarcke boys — Charlie, Jack and Harrison 20.20
Janet Herron 100.00
Charles and Patricia Fowler 100.00
In honor of Jane DeMartini 75th birthday from Carol Morgan 75.00
In thanksgiving for my wonderful R + F Preferred Customers from Janet Cracraft 200.00
John Breza 50.00
William Greubel 1,000.00
In honor of my mother Shellie C. Myers 25.00
William Davis 50.00
Michael Leisey 100.00
To those lacking a literal or spiritual home, in honor of our "House of Prayer for All People" from Joey and Wayne 250.00
Joel Radcliffe 200.00
Charlie and Carol Jackson 200.00
Linda Benyo 100.00
For Katie, Mary Helen, Janet, Pat, Louise and Lou 50.00
Sandra Blond 200.00
Phyllis and George Corliss 300.00
Jennifer McMahon 250.00
In honor and thanksgiving for friends in the BiCoastal Supper Club for our 36th anniversary from Nancy and Sam Stafford 200.00
Tennis Friends of Dunes West 280.00
ANONYMOUS
200.00
200.00
2,500.00
200.00
1,500.00
100.00
100.00
50.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Michael, Linda and Julia Miller 100.00
Katherine Stuckey 150.00
IN MEMORY OF
Pat Farrington and Liz Scanlon who are in our hearts this holiday season 100.00
Scott Mallard, my friend 10.00
James Forsythe 50.00
Our friend Pastor John Wesley Hipp from Greg and Diane Saylors 50.00
Good friends lost this year and in honor of our grandchildren 500.00
Mother-in-law Virginia Mock and grandmother Frances Kousnetz of the Frances and Virginia Show 500.00
In loving memory of Louise J. Waring from the Steele family 100.00
Marjorie and Carl McNurlin and Dorothy Heath 100.00
Ophelia, Fred, Big Al, Jaycee and Cheeto 100.00
Kathy Ravenel, my mother and my best friend 100.00
Otto, Dorothy and Ruby 300.00
Beverly Hafers 100.00
My dad Harold L. Myers 25.00
My wife and best friend Alice H. Myers 25.00
Clarence H. and Loretta S. Hill Sr. 25.00
Steve and Gloria Diamond 150.00
Bob Gilbert, we all miss you 50.00
My father William Braun 50.00
Raymond and Marjorie Belger 100.00
J. Douglas Donehue, Dulcie Doig, Nancy Wilburn and Nancy Potter, thank you for raising such special children 100.00
Jemma G. 100.00
Guido, Rosie Sophia, Rufus and Bella Mahalia Burch who are residing at "The Rainbow Bridge" 50.00
Papa and Granny Q and Padre' and Nana W 100.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $13,435.20
PREVIOUS TOTAL $175,124.00
YEAR TO DATE $188,559.20
LAST YEAR TO DATE $112,841.45