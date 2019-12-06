Mary is raising her two young grandchildren. Along with a small Social Security income, she works a part-time job to make ends meet.
During the last storm, her roof was damaged. With her limited means, she is not able to afford homeowner’s insurance, so she is left to pay for the repairs.
Members of Mary’s church were able to tarp her roof, but that is just a temporary fix. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help The Salvation Army make sure Mary’s roof is properly repaired.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Christopher Banach 50.00
Hines Wealth Management 100.00
In honor of Brenda and Hank, with love Dan and Patty 35.00
Suzanne Rutledge 20.00
Daniel Knapp 200.00
Lowcountry Food Bank 50.00
Ann and Bill May 100.00
ANONYMOUS
100.00
500.00
1,000.00
IN MEMORY OF
My loving husband, Fred Block from Marina 200.00
My mother Carol Cameron 100.00
Our son, brother and uncle Kevin William Malley 100.00
Papa Weeks from Stephanie and Michael 100.00
Nanny Johnson from Stephanie and Michael 100.00
PawTaw Johnson from Stephanie and Michael 100.00
Dr. and Mrs. Paul Deaton Sr. 300.00
Donald Kay and Beth Byrd 100.00
Louis and Flora Malaspina and Jack and Treva Trivette 50.00
Mary Perdue 100.00
Ben Bailey, Harriet Condon, Perry Garvin, Joey Clair, Francis "Bevo" Clair, Geraldine S. Hall and Mary "BeBe" Budds with love from the BE Bunco Babes 160.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $3,565.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $35,869.00
YEAR TO DATE $39,434.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $65,856.00