Woman fears eviction after falling behind on bills after losing job during pandemic

Like many who are coming through the doors at The Salvation Army, Mary has found herself jobless after her company had to close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has exhausted her savings while waiting on unemployment.
She is actively looking for employment but has been unable to find a new job yet. She is now two months behind on all of her bills.
The thought of eviction, her utilities being shut off and her car being taken are terrifying to Mary as she has always worked hard and been able to maintain her lifestyle. Your contributions to the Good Cheer Fund can help those like Mary who need a hand up until she is able to find employment again.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
TODAY'S TOTAL $7,610.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $101,541.00
YEAR TO DATE $109,151.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $79,539.89