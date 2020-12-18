Woman caring for adult daughter had to sell off furniture to get into new apartment

Anita was left feeling hopeless when a new landlord evicted her from her apartment in August.
Anita was already struggling financially due to being hospitalized for the month of July for a serious infection. After fighting for her life in the hospital, she was left homeless and scared.
Anita’s sister allowed her to live with her and her four children for a short while.
Anita worked overtime and sold her furniture to be able to afford a security deposit on a new apartment for her and her daughter. She is the main caretaker for her adult daughter with a disability.
Anita is distraught at the fact that her daughter will not have a bed to sleep in or a kitchen table to eat at. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund will allow Coastal Catholic Charities to help Anita with these items, so that she and her daughter can rest comfortably in their new home.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 23 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Contributions received by noon Dec. 29 will be included in the final 2020 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2021 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
