Amy is a client of the Charleston Leadership Foundation with stage 4 breast cancer and has recently been diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension. With that diagnosis, she was told by her doctors that she had to discontinue working.
Without employment, she finds herself in desperate need financially. She needs medicine, utilities, food and rent. She has applied for Social Security Disability Insurance but is still waiting on a decision. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help provide Amy with some basic needs and some stability as she battles cancer.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 23 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Contributions received by noon Dec. 30 will be included in the final 2019 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2020 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Clyde and Penny Cromwell 100.00
Toula Latto and Effie Meletis 50.00
In honor of my four precious grandchildren from Ruth Mills 50.00
Louis Sharpe, Ph.D., and Diane Sharpe 100.00
George and Tracy Strother 50.00
John Breza and Evelyn Breza 50.00
Paul, Daniel and Walker 100.00
Jacques and Sophie Cooper 300.00
The Tsurutis Family and Cooper 200.00
Joseph and Terese Williams 500.00
In honor of Abigail Conklin 25.00
Marianne Cawley 35.00
Ivan and Marjorie Pearce 25.00
J. Sidney Boone Jr. 100.00
James Jones and Carrie Randall 100.00
Alexander Drew 100.00
Dewey and Lee Spong 100.00
Orange Charles Towne Lodge #14 100.00
Margaret Goodwin 100.00
Charles Cuzzell III and Sherril Cuzzell 100.00
David and Ruth Anne Yount 1,000.00
IN MEMORY OF
Happy “38” birthday to Charley Lovingood love Mom and Reilly 100.00
Our parents Joan and Tanny Budds and Elizabeth and Bill Clair 200.00
Julian and Catherine Brandt 100.00
Charles Frederick Gilmer Jr. 200.00
Mary T. (Bebe) Budds 100.00
My parents Lou and Dorothy 50.00
Mark from Mom and Jane 100.00
Daniel S. Lesesne Jr., Frances V. Lesesne and Teddy Lesesne 150.00
Marvin D. Willard and Maribel H. Willard 150.00
John E. Blackwell 200.00
Mr. and Mrs. Elias Blackwell 100.00
Whit and Tom, I miss you from C.S.W. 250.00
Muriel P. Muckenfuss 100.00
Johnny Lockwood 300.00
Thomas Tryon 200.00
My husband Eugene Smoak from Sarah 50.00
Our parents 100.00
Captain Watt Jordan from Dorothy S. Jordan 100.00
In loving memory of my husband Roy E. Ducker and my son Lee E. Ducker 50.00
In loving memory of Brittany Scoli 25.00
Wallace T. Austelle 25.00
My brothers Dan and Jamie 100.00
William H. Ellerbe and William H. Grimball 100.00
Mamie, Grandaddy, Grannie, Granniedaddy, Momma, Daddy and Kaie and Johnny with much love from Margaret 40.00
Gagi, Dan, Katie, GranMarge and Pa Joe from Ellen, Anne and Sarah 40.00
Toddy and Wonton from Finn 20.00
Ruford J. Bolchoz, Charles B. Bolchoz and Mary T. (Bebe) Budds 150.00
Johnnie Harvey and Margaret Dupree given by The Charleston Exchange Club Auxiliary 500.00
Ken and Peggy Ensley 25.00
Charles, Charles Jr. and Tammy and Edward Ridge love Dot 1,000.00
Margot Dauer 100.00
Peter and Gam from Peter, Scott, Nancy, Jody and Rick 200.00
Nancy Brown, a bright star in education in Berkeley County 50.00
Jeanne deSaussure Smith, Bo and Felicia Morrison and Keating and Julianne Simons 500.00
Phyllis and Lawrence Walker 200.00
Steve Walker 100.00
Elizabeth Tarrant Anderson from Aunt Lucia and Uncle Ned 50.00
John Midgett and Joan Policy from Jean Holst 200.00
"My Charlie" and my parents Elizabeth and Wm. Ivey Farmer 50.00
Frank and Alice Meyer 100.00
Ed and Dottie Ring 100.00
CRM and MLR III 100.00
Buena F. Appleby and Dr. Douglas C. Appleby from Jo, Tommy and Family 200.00
Theodora B. Kennedy from Jo, Tommy and Family 100.00
Friends: Joe Bishop, Henry Conner, Bob Bott, C.C. Pearce, Julian Buxton, Dick Luke, Joe Frank Garner, Ashton Phillips, Arden Lemon, Bob McDowell, Budge Trott, Charlie Fabian, Herb Butler, Manly Eubank, Sugar Hill, Richards Roddey, Ned Thornhill, John Settle, Skipper Jenkins and George Klump 250.00
Our sons Dan Hundley and Jamie Richards with love 300.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $10,510.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $235,812.12
YEAR TO DATE $246,322.12
LAST YEAR TO DATE $259,472.57