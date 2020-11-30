Unexpected move puts additional strain on mom and her 4 kids

Shondra dreams that her four children will all graduate from high school and maybe even go on to college. She works full time to provide for them, and they were doing pretty well until the apartment rental she shared with her sister was sold on short notice. Shondra couldn’t find any other place she could afford except in a neighborhood where gunfire is common.
She had to get a second, and then a third, job to afford even that.
When school began, she found her children were not doing well without an adult at home to help and encourage them in their studies, and their grades plummeted. Shondra had no choice but to give up her extra jobs so that she would not always be absent from the home and so she could see to it that her children did their schoolwork.
Now she’s behind on all her bills and the kids all need clothes. Your contribution to the Good Cheer Fund can help the Charleston Leadership Foundation assist Shondra on catching up on her bills and provide new clothes for her children.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
Robert and Naomi McCormick 100.00
The MASH Supper Club 2019 200.00
Michael and Stephanie Gentile 250.00
The Holy Name Society of St. Mary of the Annunciation 100.00
In honor of Georgia from Edgar 250.00
Davis Family Foundation 5,000.00
In honor of Anne Wilhelm 250.00
Eileen Locklear 50.00
Emily Brasher 6,000.00
Thanksgiving for Elizabeth K. Blanton, Mary B. and Melvin G. Seyle Jr., Ann B. Mixson and Lynn L. and Eugene W. Blanton 100.00
Robert and Lisa Hibdon 100.00
Ark Financial Inc. 250.00
Catherine Heston 10.00
Joan Bolton 100.00
Carol A. Brummett 200.00
Scott and Elizabeth Saad 1,000.00
In honor of our children and grandchildren 100.00
In honor of our children 100.00
C A Prescott 300.00
In honor of my mother, Mrs. Earnestine L. Robinson. I love you to the moon and back! Love Harriett 50.00
ANONYMOUS
20.00
100.00
50.00
300.00
500.00
2,000.00
5,000.00
200.00
10.00
500.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
Billy Outlaw and Monica Gulesserian 300.00
IN MEMORY OF
Mr. Robert M. Hipp 50.00
Manning B. Williams, artist 100.00
My dear son Alton Timmons 100.00
Charlotte S. de Villier, Alex J. de Villier and George B. Daniel 200.00
Edward P. Blanton Jr., Robert D. and Joyce H. Blanton, Fredrick Mixson, Edward P. (Sr.) and Helen Blanton and Nathan and Mary F. Kronberg 100.00
Thomas W. Cavanaugh Jr. 100.00
My beloved sister Catherine Wulbern Freeman and brother George Arthur Wulbern Jr. 500.00
In loving memory of my parents, sister Patricia Buckingham and nephew Neil Buckingham from Fred Baker 100.00
Dr. John Selby Sr. 200.00
Jennie Richard 250.00
Margaret D'Elia Wood and Thomas D'Elia 25.00
Vi Alexander, Pauline Bush, Mr. Cleeve, June Dooley, Sheila Ford, Shirley Glaze, Margaret Kennedy, Rose Kennedy, Marjorie Lawrence, Catherine Musolf, Joyce Newcombe, Barbara Pasquino and Pauline Stank from The British Club 100.00
Anna Barnwell 100.00
Anna Ravenel Parker Barnwell 100.00
John Winthrop Fund in Memory of Adrianne B. Reilly of Coastal Community Foundation of SC 350.00
My daddy, Mr. Charles C. Robinson Jr. I love and miss you so much! Love Harriett 50.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $25,915.00
PREVIOUS TOTAL $0.00
YEAR TO DATE $25,915.00
LAST YEAR TO DATE $0.00