Teen separated from siblings in foster care wants items to help make a home for them to visit

Eighteen-year-old Rachel has never celebrated the holidays away from her three siblings, but this year her two younger sisters and younger brother went to live with a foster family, leaving Rachel alone in Nu House, Carolina Youth Development Center’s Independent Living Program.
Rachel is taking college classes and will soon be out on her own, working, paying rent and making a life for herself.
Rachel is nervous, but excited. After living in group care for five years, she will have a place of her own, but she will need furniture and household items to make it a home — a home where her siblings can visit.
While CYDC is teaching Rachel how to navigate adulthood, this holiday season, she longs to be a child again, opening presents under the Christmas tree. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help fulfill Rachel's holiday wish list of dishes, towels and bed linens to help her make a home when she gets out on her own.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Donations received by noon Dec. 23 will be listed in the paper on Christmas Day. Contributions received by noon Dec. 29 will be included in the final 2020 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2021 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
