Teen learning to heal through art in need of supplies

Lulu came to Carolina Youth Development Center from an abusive home.
At CYDC, Lulu participates in therapy to help her learn how to overcome her trauma and express her emotions in healthy ways.
Lulu is learning to use art to channel her feelings and has shown amazing talent. But art supplies are expensive, and at 17, Lulu is finishing high school and doesn’t have a job. Your donation to the Good Cheer Fund can help purchase an artist’s journal, paints and brushes to encourage Lulu’s healing through art.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired South Carolina, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
