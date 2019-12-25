Alaina is 18 years old and living at the Carolina Youth Development Center. Alaina and her three siblings entered foster care after enduring physical and sexual abuse in their home.
Alaina wants to be an attorney when she grows up and help those in situations similar to hers. By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, you can help provide new books, school supplies and a new uniform for Alaina so she can continue to work toward her dream.
Contributions to The Post and Courier’s Good Cheer Fund have helped the less fortunate in the Lowcountry since 1927. The seven charitable organizations sharing the funds collected are the Lowcountry Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission, the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Carolina Youth Development Center and the Charleston Leadership Foundation. Every cent of the money goes directly to the agencies, as there are no administrative costs involved.
There is still time to give this year. Contributions received by noon Dec. 30 will be included in the final 2019 accounting on New Year’s Eve. Donations received after that date will be applied toward the 2020 Good Cheer Fund.
Send tax-deductible contributions to the Good Cheer Fund, ℅ The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800. Donations also can be made in person or online at www.goodcheerfund.com.
For more information, email Robie Scott at rscott@postandcourier.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
The estate of the late Mrs. William (Clare) Schirmer, Mrs. Matthew (Evie) Hertz and Miss Maud Seet 15,878.06
The estate of Mary Stuart, the estate of Florence W. Goodwin and the Mellichamp estate 3,121.94
Charleston/N. Charleston Hendrick Automotive Group 10,000.00
The staff of SC Sea Grant Consortium 200.00
In honor of Willie Green for 54 years of smiles at City Marina 100.00
Kit Regnery, a catalyst for Neighborhood House 100.00
Don Grant, a leader of men to Christ 100.00
In honor of Anna, Charles, Nancy, Sara and Josh 100.00
In thanksgiving or the joy of Eliza, Caleb, Gabriel and Jacob 100.00
Food and Christmas cheer 150.00
Dedicated to all with substance disorders in hopes of their healing 25.00
In honor of my Rodan & Fields clients 100.00
In honor of our father George A. McCrary Jr. 100.00
In honor of all cancer survivors 100.00
Martin Ewing 100.00
"Sam" and Jim Boyd 1,000.00
In honor of Dr. Bob Vorona 150.00
In honor of our grandchildren 500.00
Jackie and Fran Meaney 200.00
Cathy and James Barna 50.00
Bob and Barb Mullally 200.00
Skip and Skeet Godow 500.00
Justin Lucey 1,000.00
From Jack and Hank of Mount Pleasant 75.00
Mary Ann Tindal 50.00
Ashley Homestore North Charleston/the Parrott Group 500.00
Steven and Vicky Saef 50.00
Peace on Earth 25.00
Carolyn Taylor 100.00
Elizabeth D'Alessandro 100.00
Luke and Leverne Howard 100.00
To honor my dear husband Bill and 2 grandchildren Mary Jo and Jaxton 50.00
For Jenna and DJ from Jenna2DJ. We are blessed ... Be as beautiful on the inside as God created us on the outside! 400.00
Elise Wallace 100.00
Peggy and Richard Falkenstein 100.00
Fran and Jerry Dionne 50.00
Joseph Affsprung 50.00
To God be the glory from Pops and Noni 50.00
Jime Lapin 50.00
For my blessings 100.00
In thanksgiving for fifty-four years of best friendship 54.00
In honor of our children and grandchildren given by Darryl and Carol Johnson 50.00
In honor of Kaiya, Cora, Chavis, Gena and Parker 125.00
Jeannette M. Cooper 25.00
Charlie and Kay Chitty 1,000.00
In honor of Marsha Baxter White 75.00
Happy birthday, JESUS! 100.00
JJ Clinard 50.00
Bob and Carol 50.00
In honor of Madison and Ryder 100.00
In honor of our families from Patricks and Hermanns 200.00
Ridgely and Elizabeth Miller 100.00
Diane and Bob Jaeger 50.00
Sarah and William Raver 100.00
Joseph and Donna Davis 100.00
Riley and Paula Cates 500.00
John and Celia Galberry 200.00
In honor of and with thanks to all volunteers who helped our village after Hugo from McClellanville Civic Club 100.00
Vernon and Charlotte Birt 25.00
Janice Scheihing 50.00
Mark and Victoria Walton 100.00
In honor of all the doctors and staff at Patrick Veterinary Clinic in Charleston from Millie and Tom Horton 50.00
In honor of Kevin Buckheister with love from Uncle Joe and Donna 100.00
Dr. Bobby and Julie Baker Foundation 1,000.00
Graham and Sara Brough 500.00
Dick and Cecilia Sprawls 100.00
Allied Asset Management Inc. 50.00
In honor of our grands and great-grands from The Bullards 50.00
In honor of my three ladies: Wendy, Kelly and Annie 500.00
Marsha Purvis 50.00
West Ashley "Lunch Bunch" 275.00
Susan Culver 250.00
Fred and Judy Stelts 50.00
The Salem United Methodist Women 200.00
Charles Crosby 250.00
Wynona Crosby 250.00
In honor of Kerry and Jan of Grateful Golden Retriever Rescue of the Low Country 25.00
In thanks for all of the clients and friends of Pritchard Law Group 500.00
Marcia Brine and Richard Standring 50.00
Mount Pleasant Romeo Group 70.00
Jesse and Kathryn Hartle 250.00
In thanksgiving for family and friends 100.00
In honor of Jack, John, Janie, Grier and Sam 100.00
Jeanne Juhos 50.00
The Hipp Family 250.00
Pat and Erin Mellen 200.00
East Cooper Thursday Cocktail Group 170.00
In honor of our granchildren Erin and Carter Rose 50.00
In honor of my dear faithful and loving friends Mae, Elva and Olive. I love you! 50.00
In honor of the Love and Generosity of Irene O. Rosenthall 118.00
In honor of "Grammy's" (PB's) precious babies 50.00
In thanksgiving for my treasure of 54 years ... James R. McAlister Jr. from Pat McAlister 200.00
Charleston Charter Tripoly Group 350.00
Blessings God, family, friends and country 150.00
James and Lee Breeden 50.00
Bill and Patty Greubel 500.00
In honor of our customers and clients, with gratitude from the Meyer Vogl Gallery 150.00
Blessed and in honor of my children Trisha and Karan 100.00
From the Amrhein family 100.00
Illyria 100.00
In honor of our parents Holly and Jon and Karen and Hans from Eike and Jon Gundersen 100.00
Rivers High School-Class of '66 100.00
In honor of our children and grandchildren 300.00
Joan and George Dehne 500.00
Peter Wallace 50.00
In honor of our parents Bud and Patsy Ganis 250.00
Lisa Tupper 150.00
In honor of Nate Hazen 100.00
Melissa Ohlson 100.00
Terry and Deborah Parkman 100.00
Thankful for Kylie and Elliott 50.00
Michael and Melaina Jones 100.00
In thanks for God's blessings from Ricky and Anne Gaylard 400.00
The Fetter 15 1,000.00
In thanksgiving for our two daughters, their spouses and our precious grandchildren: Harlan, Vaughn and Elise love Mom and Dad/Nana and Papa 500.00
Bonnie and Norman Bass 100.00
Candace and Greg Schelske 50.00
In appreciation for the philanthropy of the Zucker and Jenkins families to our community 250.00
In honor of Grandma and Pop Pop thank you for all you do for us. We love you from Eliza, Caleb, Gabriel and Jacob 200.00
From Joya 100.00
ANONYMOUS
100.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
200.00
60.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
50.00
100.00
500.00
20.00
100.00
100.00
IN LIEU OF CARDS
North Sails Charleston 50.00
Peter Stevens 50.00
Leonard and Jean Fulghum (local) 300.00
Candace and James Hardin 200.00
Buffi Gaskins Mazyck-Driggers (Kiawah-Seabrook only) 25.00
Tucker and Mark Crawford 100.00
IN MEMORY OF
Leon J. and Dorothy Rentz 25.00
Alice B. Cornell 25.00
In loving memory of Gran, Pa, Gammy, Fish and Jules 500.00
James Petigru Lesesne, Helen McCrady Lesesne and Elizabeth McCrady Lesesne (Betsy) 100.00
Eli and Daisy Campbell 500.00
Leo B. and Gertrude M. DuFort, Timothy M. Evans and Colleen D. Evans 100.00
Col. William K. and Dorothy W. Perry and Richard W. Perry 100.00
Patricia. I. Kasell, Bill Kanapaux, Bill Regan, Joanne and Ernie Comar, Anne and Ted Villeponteaux, Sharon Walsh, Sandy Honan, Gladys Tindal and Frances Tindall and John Anderson Jr. 100.00
My daddy "Wing" all my love ME 100.00
Wing Freeman, Pappy & Babby Locke, Ozzie and Mary Pope Freeman, Grandmama and Big Charlie Way, Al Way, Mama & J.C. Long, C. Way, Manny, Aunt Mary Louise and Uncle John, Uncle Lewis and Aunt Kent, Uncle Courtenay, Uncle Framp and Aunt Sara Jo, Professor Harry Freeman, Albert Cory, Danny Mikell, Chuck Rhyne, Butler Dargan, Carol Way, Squeaky and Mardie James, Kathy Miller, Peggy Vieux-Jeanton, Nate Smith, Ray and Peggy Elam, George and Elizabeth Durst, Nan Jenkins, Grandmarg and Jim Frampton, Helen and Darl Darby, Bubber Frampton, Rob Shore, Bama Howle, Ann Mae and Ricky Lundy, Frances Robinson Frampton, Buck Frampton, Demetre Homer, Edie Blair and Robin Walters 250.00
Frank Lucas 100.00
Ross Griffih 100.00
Frank Hanckel 100.00
Maggie Myatt 100.00
Dot Jenkins 100.00
Mary Northcutt 100.00
Fred Wichmann 100.00
Georgie Ramsay 100.00
Two of Charleston’s best bankers: Leon deBrux and Louie Koester 250.00
Albo’s friends: Adela Cook, Randall Hefron and Ron Fowler 100.00
Wing’s best friends: Cam Burn, Alex Lofton, J. Wyman Frampton, DuPre Sassard, Bishop Moultrie Moore and Vince Adams 100.00
Old friends: Ted Stern, Cam and Hank Burn, Whit Scoggin, Charlie Luce, Vince and Mary Adams, Mike Fletcher, Don Pounder, Lucas Smith, Bob Bergman, Walter Ehrhardt, Fred Johnson, Terry Cumbee, Connie Holmes, Charlie Scheppegrell, Colonel Sydney Crumpton, Steve Steinert, Bill Regan, Barrett Larimore, Betty and Charlie Wannamaker, Lamar Wiley, Ann Carrol, Mary Ramsay, J. Palmer Gaillard, Jim Edwards, Larry Lee, Keelie Gilden, Douglas Boyce, Christina Homer, Preston Hipp, Tom Tanis, Emmett Johnson, Pauline Sottile, Dick Thomas and Jack Fleming 250.00
Marina friends, gone but not forgotten: Bill Ellis, Toby Clark, Ed Brennan, James Borom, Keith Wellin, Ron Motley, Pat Eudy, Ed McCallum, Trisha Milner, Ron Cutler, Ed Doherty, Tommy Parker, Mike Altine, Leigh Smith, Sonny Mevers, Suzi DuRant, Dan McConnell, Tom Puett, Ken Owens, James Whitney, Ed Bloomingburg, James Adams and Dalton Worthington from the City Marina Crew 250.00
Thomas P. Lesesne III and Doris C. Lesesne 200.00
Thomas P. Lesesne Jr., Emma L. Lesesne, Anne J. Lesesne, Anne L. Pinckney and Betsy L. McAdams 100.00
Mae Anthony Clary, Miles Vernon Clary, James L. Rogers Jr. and Mary Kent Dean 100.00
Thomas P. Lesesne and Annie B. Lesesne 50.00
Richard Tucker, Robbie Johnson, Dicksie Johnson, Jamie Richards, Bo Kerrison, Johnny Zervos and John G. Thornhill 50.00
Joe Shuford III, Alston Badger, Capt. Sam Fox, Rob Simpson, Per Haugaard, Krzyztof Baczmaga, Jon Howell, Dr. Juan Gomez, Chuck Dennis, Kevin Taylor and Dominic Lowe from the players of the Charleston Masters over 40 and 50 Soccer League 635.00
Nancy and John Hawk and Sara and Roger Wilson 200.00
Our parents D.M. and Doris Thomas and Bill Treat and Ruth Treat Jones 100.00
Wilbur and Eula Lee Hagan, Matthew R, Hagan, Donald R. Hagan, Bea Howard Craven and Donald R. Craven Jr. 50.00
Donald "PeeWee" Hagan 25.00
Margaret "Maggie" Griffin Myatt 25.00
The Ark Angles: Charles “Scrib” and Jimmy Johnson, Charlie Ott (Dec. 2018), Tommy Mallard (Jan. 2019), Richard Osborne (Feb. 2019), Richard McDaniel (May 2019), Sam Callahan (June 2019), Curtis Lybrand (Sep. 2019), Perry Garvin (Nov. 2019), Joseph "Little Joe" Aldret, William "Dapo" Aldret, John Graham Altman, William “Grumpy” Axson, Donald Barkowitz, Kenny “Strawberry” Barrineau, Pat Barrineau, Mims “Tiger” Baxley, George and Gene Behlmer, Billy and Harold “Mack” Bennett, Johnny Bishop, Jim Boggs, Abby and Gene Bolchoz, Buddy Bowen, Herman Bowick, John C. Calhoun, Roy Campbell, Louie Couteau, John “Mink” Clair, Billy “Big Lip” Clarey, Lloyd Clayton, Willie “Smoak Stack” Cochran, Patrick “Paddy” Clute, Dick Condon, Chris Corontzes, George Creech, Bill “Whiskey Bill” Cronin, Amos “Whitey” and Ralph “Stump” Curry, Lenny and Paul “Dago” Cuzell, Fred Davis, John Dennis, John “Big Big” Davenport, Mike Devereux, Col. Harvey Dick, Harold “Hack” and Pete Dupree, Jerry Dursse, Tommy “Pompy” Edwards, Lloyd Edwards, Frank Elliott, Bernie “Scramble Head” Frierson, Sammy Frierson, Tyrone Green, Gene Fosberry, Mike Galasso, Floyd “Flossy,” Patty and Frank Grayson, Wayne Goss, Rhett and Allen Grooms, Maurice “Sugar Ray” Hay, Richard ”½ a Hundred” Herndon, Warner Hetrick, Harold Hiott, Herb Hoefer, Tony Howard, Rudy Howe, Archie and Reynolds “Peaches” Jenkins, Tony "Horsehead” Johnson, Harold Jones, Bill Jordan, Ronnie Kennedy, Frank "Wego" Jones, Lawrence Kruger, Rudy Howell, Tommy "LBD" Hydrick, Jake Leamond, Lou “Laughing Lou from LSU” Erin, Pat "Mad Dog" Madden, Louie “Shaky” Mahaffey, Timmy McLaughlin, Tommy Mitchum, Harry Myatt, Charlie “Real Charlie” Moore, John Nash, Carl "Quail High" Nelson, Russell "Baby Russell" Nelson, Ottey Newton, Raymond “Bumpy” Nolte, Artie Orvin, Sheriff Pauls, John Patrick Rod Patterson, Pinky Pearson, Bernard and Neil Prox, Gary Pruitt, Berle and Cherry Pye, Dickie and Stevie Roberts, Ronald Poindexter, Jackie Ruff, Mike Salvo, Alex “Red” Schilling,Mackie Schilling, Vernon “Scotty” Scott, Wayne “Remember When” Shannon, Tommy Scaffe, Bobby and Leo Simard, Bobby Smith, Carl Smith, Vincent "Roach" Smith, Ira Solomon, Frank “Soupy” Soubeyroux, Walter Stafford, Herby Steinberg, Larry Taylor, Nathan "Gator" Taylor, Rick Tyler, Jimmy "Captain Iodine" Thompson, Hank Walker, Leon "Sweet Lee" Walsh, Skipper Walsh, Billy "Super Doc" and Curley Walton, Chuck "Charleston Chuck" Walthal, Larry Weaver, Richard Wertz, Frankie White, George "Stick" Witham, Chris Wood, Larry "Willie" Worthington and Tommy Yarborough ~~~~~~ Lady Ark Angels: Cathy “Miss Ark Emeritus” Ballzigler, Dottie Junkin, Cecile Register, Shirley Simard, Barbara Tandon and Anne Snyder from caring former Ark members, friends and family, 5,000.00
In loving memory of wife, Jane Finnerty, our parents Joan and Edward Finnerty, sister Mary Ann Lilienthal, Aunt Barbara Pitts, Uncle Bill and other loved ones from all of your family 250.00
In loving memory of our parents Margaret Jacobs and Clinon Heywood Jacobs and other loved ones from all of your family 250.00
C. Stuart Dawson and May Hutson Dawson 100.00
Elizabeth Ann Gould McCrary, Azalie Kanapaux McCrady, George McCrary Sr., Annette McCrary Odom and Albert (Al) and Annie Soria Gould 100.00
Sullivan's Island: Empty lots, wild flowers, bumble bees and clover, dark nights and quite days, We miss you so 50.00
The Partners of Lowcountry Women's Specialists in memory of Bennett Lee Reeves 1,000.00
In loving memory of the Grytebust and Lavoie family 50.00
Gladys G. and William J. Condon, Margaret Hennessy and Henry G. Condon and Esther and James L. Garrard 100.00
Donald Driscoll 500.00
John M.Slepetz, Edith and Jack Slepetz, and Margaret and Laurence C. Nicely 100.00
Mike Maginnis 50.00
My parents Lee and Mildred Rodgers 100.00
Bobby Smith 500.00
B and Elliot Hutson, Al and Virginia Sikkema and Sarah Taylor 250.00
In loving memory of our parents from Sam and Laura Hines 200.00
Our parents Bobby and Tina and Marion and Rose from Robbie and Roseann 100.00
Gladys and Lou Hughes, love you always Bill, Marilou, Megan and Georgia Hunt 100.00
Elizabeth Ross Ravenel and her aunt Kathy Ravenel 100.00
In loving memory of Lyndsey Oliver Swicord Thaxton 100.00
Dr. John Roger Rowe, Sr. 100.00
My grandparents James Trapier Jervey, Mary Gregorie Trott Jervey, Alexander Fraser Henderson and Jessie Harrison Henderson 100.00
Bill Regan 100.00
My old friend Joseph F. Ferri 100.00
Mildred F. Shuler 100.00
Claire and Larry McPhail and Margaret and Ken Shortridge 200.00
Betsy, Adela, Hotbody and Ray 100.00
My mother Margaret 100.00
Evelyn Tolton and Hermine Steward 250.00
Dr. Chris Tountas 250.00
Eric Driggers, Richard Morgan, Rick Hockett, Kyle Clark, Matthew Austin and Simon Hubbard 500.00
Robin 500.00
Capt. Harrington, Capt. Leland, Buck Marlowe, Sam Cambell, Willy Weston, Henry Weathers, Henry Singleton, Clarence Felder, Isaac Manigault, Chan Stroman, Jimmy Leland, Capt. Jimmy Scott, Capt. Buster Denny, Capt. Sonny, Lucky Loui, Frank Cherry and Burrell Boatwright 500.00
Julius Ray Ivester Sr., M.D. 100.00
"Lucy and UNIT #100" 77.00
Jean, Bob and Aunt Ann from Peggy and Russ 50.00
Katherine F. Vorona 100.00
Our parents 100.00
Sophie G. Wallace 25.00
The Bradley pets 100.00
In loving memory of Katherine Page Clark 25.00
Hancke and Gertrude Gissell 100.00
Irwin Zazulia 1,000.00
Summerville loved ones 300.00
Joseph W. Detyens from his family 50.00
In loving memory of Bob, Kennith, Rhonda and Gwen 400.00
In loving memory of my son Lance Oliver loving you forever Mama 50.00
In loving memory of Dr. James C. Engle 100.00
"Doc" and "Bob" 100.00
Lyndsey Swicord Thaxton love Mom, Dad, Melissa, Jim, Amy and Charlie 500.00
Loved ones from Tom and Mary Ellen MacGregor 100.00
Our parents Harold and Louise Clements and our brother David 150.00
Aunt Doris 50.00
My parents Jean and Forrest 350.00
Orian Andrew Manucy 200.00
Jane White, John White, Nancy White, Jonathan Greer and Ryan Campbell 100.00
Betty and Don Buhrmaster 100.00
Stewart Poulnot, Sandra Poulnot, Kay Poulnot, John Kennedy, Butch Matz, Donna Smith and Kate Waring 100.00
Aileen Meetze, Leon Debrux and Johnny Jordan 100.00
Bachman and Kathy 200.00
Henry J. Clark husband and father from Sandra, Suzanne and Christopher 100.00
Michael D. Clark son and brother from Sandra, Suzanne and Christoper 100.00
Our bud Brad Boyd, we miss you 50.00
Sissy Allston 200.00
Edmund M. Rhett from Ann B. Rhett 100.00
Robert "Bobbie" Richardson, M.D. 100.00
Jody Thomas Hackney 75.00
Dr. Roy A. Howell Jr. from Betty F. Howell and Howell family 50.00
Our son and brother Mark Abele by Lois, Bob and Kelly 100.00
In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas W. Turner by Martha and Cooper Stonestreet 50.00
In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. M.C. Stonestreet by Cooper and Martha Stonestreet 50.00
Preston Hogan 50.00
Wayne Foster 100.00
My wife "Bootsie" and our son "Hank" Witt Jr. 200.00
Departed friends from Village Road 50.00
George W. Miller from Phyllis Miller 150.00
Kitty Markham from loving husband John Markham 100.00
My nephew Norman Crawford II and son-in-law Joe Clair 25.00
Sassy The Cat 50.00
Nunez and Harrington Family 100.00
In loving memory of our daughter Stacy from Dick and Jan 100.00
Leroy, May, Walter, Rosemary, Carl and Ernie 200.00
In loving memory of Grover C. Chaplin by Joyce Chaplin 100.00
My husband Wayne Freymuth from Peggy 50.00
May and Carl Millford Sr. from Peggy 10.00
Kathryn and Frank Crawford from Peggy 10.00
Harriet and Carroll Pinner from Peggy 10.00
Jack Crawford from Peggy 10.00
Alumni of Moultrie High School from Peggy McCue (Freymuth) 10.00
Our daughter Julie Hardy Santuck and our parents Lucretia and Chet Nowak and Evelyn and Dixon Hardy 100.00
Gone but not forgotten ... Michael Storen, Robbie Hollings, Frank Rhett, Steve Attaway, Tersh Lynch, Stuart Barnwell, Stewart Walker, Salley Hollings, Stephen Schachte, Lucy Schachte, Harold Newton, David Hewitt, Walter Ehrhardt, David Farrow, Paul Smith and John G. from CT. 20.19
Kathryn Rivers, Alfred and Louise Dufour, Alfred Edmondston Dufour, Ford and Ella Rivers, Nell Rivers Roebuck, Beth Wieters, Margaret and Billy Wilkes, Margie Corey, "Best Buddy" Julie Muckenfuss, #3 June Schirmer, Julie Ann Trouche and Louise and Jimmy Lubs 100.00
Our parents S.V. and Lou Venia Robberson and Roy and Mary Dossat from Roy and Della Dossat 100.00
Mike Burkett, Esq., Congressman Mendell J. Davis, Mayor Harry Hallman, Everett "No Loans" Jones, Walt "Cadillac" Miller, Steve Newcomb and Roger Rowe, M.D., from the Mt. Pleasant Ol' Dogs 1,050.00
Rachel Norwood (HE) 150.00
My Navy Nurse Corps friends Leona Obermiller and Florence Reardon from Elinor Kessel 50.00
Our grandson Philip Jones 25.00
My dear son Alton Timmons much love Moma 50.00
Marian Birlant Slotin, George and Lyl Birlant, Alex and Birdie Slotin, Trudy Slotin Schlosser, Robert Ashton, Rabbi William A. Rosenthall, Marcia Rosenthall, Dr. Stanley D. Toporek and Barabra Z. Goodbred 118.00
My wonderful wife Betty 50.00
For my canine blessings recently gone but forever loved ... Lulu, Beebe, Velma, Daisy and Crocket 100.00
Anthony, Nathan, Faye and Sanford Olasov 100.00
In loving memory of Daniel Wenner Couch 100.00
Kathleen Frenzel 100.00
My parents Frank and Josephine Guerra 50.00
Our son Clark 100.00
Our Bubba, Charles Lominac grandfather extraordinaire with love Peanut and Your Hess Truck Boys 100.00
Louisa from Mom and Dad 100.00
Parents George and Bertha Breibart and Burt and Betty Askowith 25.00
Robert Jaegly 25.00
Our parents Joanny and Lowry Coe and Mary Lou and K.B. Graham 100.00
Cuz' Jim and friends gone too soon 50.00
Arthur P. Jervey 100.00
Thelma Sandifer 100.00
Arthur Pappas, Efterpi Pappas, Demetra (Toula) Magoulas, Nick Grapsity and to the all other Epiroites 250.00
My father Robert H. Nuttall Sr. 1,000.00
In loving memory of Roland L. Cardwell and Jack M. and Lena Mae Doscher 100.00
In loving memory of Big Frank and Rose Dougherty 100.00
Tsali 100.00
Robert and Elizabeth Cathcart 100.00
John M. Shaffer 150.00
Vera Canaday Lupo 50.00
My oldest friend Julian Smith love Worm 50.00
Our parents Johnny and Mary Robinson, June Nelson Lollis, Earl Nelson and our brother Johnny Robinson Jr. 100.00
Timothy Simons Street and Agnes Mengedoht Street 250.00
J. Palmer Gaillard, Jr. and Lucy Foster Gaillard 250.00
Friends from the Moss ~ Al Noble, Moe, Greg Smith, Cy Grainger, Butch Thomas, Rich Keenum, Ernie Wilson, Buddy McCabe, Parker Price, Richard McDaniel and Joe Bennett 100.00
David and Melly Francer, The Elberys and The Taylors from Doug and Janet Patterson 200.00
TODAY'S TOTAL $83,317.19
PREVIOUS TOTAL $299,486.78
YEAR TO DATE $382,803.97
LAST YEAR TO DATE $379,066.49